Fake versions of Cyberpunk 2077 hit Google Play to steal your data

The hype that Cyberpunk 2077 generated among all the gamer and non-gamer public is not for less. It is a game that was announced in 2012 and that ended up being released on December 10, giving a lot to talk about because of its operation. However, when a title generates as much impact as this, it is very common for users to want to play them on their own platforms.

This is what is happening with Android and it is generating problems with many users, due to the appearance of false and malicious copies of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 on Android? Be careful!

The premiere of Cyberpunk 2077 occurred for 4 platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia and from here the first problem with the Android versions arises: it does not exist. However, when doing a search with the name of the game on Google Play, we will find many alternatives with the same name in the results. But that’s not all, some of these results are shown as actually belonging to the Cyberpunk 2077 developer company.

This helps these counterfeit copies to build greater confidence in users looking for a way to play games on their devices. However, the application is not only fake but Kaspersky points out that its true intention is to install the CoderWare ransomware.

In that sense, we are facing a really serious problem and for which we need to be alert. Taking into account that ransomware represents a complete hijacking of our data, it is necessary for all users to know that there is no Cyberpunk 2077 for Android and that they should not install the options that appear in the store.

The matter even goes much further, since websites have been created that mimic the store. In this way, when doing the search from Google it is possible that its links are displayed in the results and we end up installing the ransomware. So, if you want to play Cyberpunk 2077, you will have to get hold of some of the compatible consoles or wait for future news about its arrival on other platforms.

