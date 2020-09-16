‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’ is coming to mobile soon, at least in China

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, or simply Fall Guys, has become one of the revelation games of this summer, although on mobile the only way to play it is by streaming. Google Play is full of fake Fall Guys clones, but in the future, the game will have a mobile version, as confirmed by its creators.

The news was released on Twitter analyst Daniel Ahmad, which anticipated that the Chinese company Bilibili had obtained the Rights to create a mobile version of Fall Guys, at least in China.

Fall Guys on mobile, first in China

We therefore have confirmation that Fall Guys is officially coming to mobile, although unfortunately without any additional details or estimated dates. The biggest issue, too, is that the rights granted to Bilibili to create the mobile version of the game are for mainland China only.

This leaves the rest of the globe before three possible situations. The first, that Bilibili first created Fall Guys for China and later its global version, similar to what Tencent did with PUBG Mobile. The second, that it is another company that develops the mobile version of Fall Guys in the West. Third, that we never have Fall Guys for mobiles outside of China.

For the moment, that’s all we know about it. As of today, Fall Guys is available at Windows and on PlayStation 4, while in the future it should reach mobile phones in mainland China. The rest are still in the air.