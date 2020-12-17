Familiars.io, a game with which you can hunt monsters on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Familiars.io is a browser game that consists of hunting and capturing monsters that was released in 2019 and that has a similar dynamic to that of Pokémon-type games, with a mixture of combat, exploration, collecting and RPG. In it, the goal is to explore the world to collect monsters and train them to fight other creatures or players.

It is not the first time that Twitter users discover that they can play classic games through Twitter Cards

The biggest difference from Pokémon games is that in this case, the fighting component is optional and the player could focus on exploring and collecting creatures. For those players who want to try it, it is possible to do so from its official website, but it has also been discovered that can be played via twitter, and this has caused the game to gain a lot of popularity.

On Twitter you can play Familiars.io by using Twitter Cards. In this sense, it is not the first time that something like this has happened, since in the past some players discovered that they could use Twitter Cards to play MS-DOS classics. However, this use of Twitter cards is a violation of the social network’s usage policies, so it is possible that the platform will soon deactivate the game.

From the following tweet it is possible to play the entire game from Twitter:

just smuggled my ENTIRE GAME into this «video» embed tweet, enjoy https://t.co/tYhXidt2Ur – ʟ5 (@ClayLoam) December 11, 2020

On the other hand, Familiars.io is an independent game that follows a constant development process, so it still contains some errors and bugs, especially when played in Mozilla Firefox, according to what some users have commented on Twitter, although it is hopefully these errors will be resolved over time.

