Farewell to Arecibo, the most important radio telescope in history

The word “Arecibo” accompanied by the word “telescope” has grown exponentially on search engines all over the world. There is a reason: it is news of the last days of the total collapse of the second largest radio telescope in the world, the Arecibo Observatory, a structure that over the years has helped scientists have an accurate understanding of the cosmos and its most remote corners.

Today we want to remember, in our own way, the radio telescope that has observed space since 1963, and which now will no longer be able to do so.

A bit of history

The Arecibo observatory is located 16 km south of the city of the same name, in Puerto Rico. It was the largest single unit in the world until the arrival of the FAST radio telescope in China. This instrument, built in the early 1960s, used a 305-meter spherical reflector and was made of perforated aluminum panels. The antenna structures could be moved in any direction, making it possible to track a celestial object in different regions of the sky.

Scientists used the Arecibo Observatory to discover the first exoplanets around pulsar B1257 + 12 in 1992; the observatory also produced detailed radar maps of the surface of Venus and Mercury and also discovered that the planet rotated around the Sun every 59 days, instead of 88 days. American astronomers Russell Hulse and Joseph H. Taylor used Arecibo to discover the first binary pulsar, showing that it was losing energy through gravitational radiation at the speed predicted by physicist Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity and won the Nobel Prize for physics in 1993.

The message to the extraterrestrials

On November 16, 1974, the Arecibo radio telescope was used to send the most powerful transmission ever deliberately sent into space, with the intention of contact some possible interstellar visitor or some distant civilization.

The transmission consisted of a binary number pattern that contained information about the basic chemicals of life, the structure of DNA, the position of the Earth in our solar system, and even the stick figure of a human. It took exactly three minutes to send 1,679 bits of information, something terrific at the time. The signal traveled in the direction of M13, a globular star cluster orbiting the center of our galaxy.

A place chosen mainly because inside it is possible to find a vast collection of stars. M13 is located about 23,000 light years from Earth and, since launch, the message is “only” 46 light years away from us.

Not only. Arecibo has countless other accolades in its past: it has helped catalog the characteristics of many near-Earth asteroids; identified the first repeated “Fast Radio Burst”; he helped understand – for the very first time – gravitational waves, as well as discovering ice on Mercury and mapping the surface of Venus.

The first signs of subsidence

In the summer, exactly on 12 August 2020, the Arecibo radio telescope was seriously damaged by the breakage of a 7 cm diameter steel cable. Once broken, it fell on the central disc, generating a gash in the structure over 30 meters in diameter, deforming the platform and destroying 8 panels of the dome. Unfortunately, the accident – which would have cost 10.5 million dollars for repairs – completely immobilized the workers like a bolt from the blue. Another cable followed the same fate three months later, on Friday 6 November 2020, falling on the reflector below, causing further damage to the dish and other nearby cables.

Both cables were connected to the same support tower weakened, almost certainly, by the first incident. A few days later, the Arecibo observatory was officially declared “lost” and was about to be closed for good.

In fact, too much damage made recovery impossible. The restructuring, analysis and investigation interventions were too risky, as the whole plant had been in serious condition for some time. Since intervening seemed to endanger the lives of too many people, it was decided to say goodbye to the historic Observatory, dismantling it, a process that unfortunately took place earlier than expected and without human intervention.

The inevitable collapse

Earlier this month came the news everyone feared: the collapse of the Arecibo observatory. It had already been calculated that in the near future the entire plant would have to be dismantled in complete safety, but apparently there was no need for human intervention.

“What a sad day for astronomy and planetary science around the world and one of the most iconic telescopes of all time. My thoughts are with the staff members and scientists who have continued to do great science in recent years and whose life is directly affected by this.“Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA, wrote on Twitter.

The newly collapsed platform weighed approx 900 tons and broke away from the three support towers, which remained intact and suffered no further damage.

What will happen now? Replacing the Arecibo radio telescope – a symbol of culture and historical icon – is certainly not easy, and astronomers have lost a formidable, if not essential, ally for their science.

Fortunately, something of it still remains: the data obtained throughout all these years, which will almost certainly help in future research and discoveries.