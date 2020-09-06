Fasting and Science: What Effects This Nutritional Pattern Really Has On Our Health And How To Get It Right

Fasting has traditionally been considered “bad” for health. However, according to the latest scientific data, such as this compilation study from the National Institute of Aging in Baltimore, nothing is further from the truth: fasting is presented as a good tool to improve our lifestyle.

Of course, it is not a simple matter, and simplifying it is of little help. However, we can understand how it works and how it can be applied in our daily lives to take advantage of its benefits.

Fasting has benefits backed by science

We have already spoken on more than one occasion that fasting has scientifically proven benefits. In other words, there is an endorsement of science to say that it is good for your health. But this is very generic.

What are these supposed benefits? More and more studies have proven that temporary calorie restriction helps reduce risk factors for various diseases. Among them, the Louisiana Medical University Department of Surgery found good results against metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease and cancer. The National Institute on Aging in Baltimore, one of the institutions that has published the most on the subject, also found benefits against neurodegenerative diseases.

Other studies produced at the same institution also point out that reducing the time of intake, and spacing between meals, helps reduce body fat. This is complemented by the results obtained at the University of Chicago that indicate that fasting can contribute to increasing the amount of lean mass (the muscle) or to improve neuroplasticity. This same team showed evidence that fasting for 24 hours, alternated with days of free but controlled intake, helps to lose weight more quickly. Even if the vast majority of investigations have been carried out about overweight people or populations of certain very specific characteristics, many of these benefits could be extrapolated to anyone.

But why should fasting have any kind of health benefits? Unfortunately, the exact mechanisms that control these benefits, as the researchers point out over and over again in each of the studies, all. This is responsible for controlling our daily cycle: from sleep to hormonal production, through our sensation of energy to our punctual metabolism. How would fasting relate to these rhythms?

Science hides in our biological rhythms

All of our daily life is determined by our biological rhythm. We know for sure that imbalances in circadian rhythms can lead to severe metabolic maladjustment. This can lead to several diseases, among which is obesity.

Problems with biological rhythms They range from lack of sleep and tiredness to weight gain, through clumsiness, discomfort and, in the long run, the appearance of various neurological and metabolic diseases. Respecting circadian rhythms is a must, and when we don’t, the body suffers.

Speaking of rhythms, food is directly related to our circadian cycle from an evolutionary point of view. Our biological rhythm determines, among many other things, when we will feel hungry, around the same time, when we will begin to secrete insulin spikes, to process blood sugar, or when the mobilization of fats will be activated.

Digestion, as we said, is also controlled, in part, by the circadian rhythm. Thus, some enzymes appear in higher concentration depending on our intake schedule, as has been verified on numerous occasions. From the opposite point of view, eating also controls our circadian rhythm. In this relationship, so clear, is present the mark of evolution.

Our metabolism, in a way, is conditioned by the ancient hunting and gathering patterns (or the other way around, probably), so we have adapted our circadian rhythm: days of abundance, days with hardly any finding and many hours without ingesting calories. The point is that, today, these rhythms are better suited to a fasting dietary pattern, in which you only eat once or twice a day, with a long period of no intake, of activity, rather than eating all day. Without determining exactly the mechanisms, this hypothesis, somewhat simple, could explain the benefits of which we have been walking.

What types of fasting are there?

With the “fashion” to improve our lifestyle and our nutrition, a series of certain modalities have been given to facilitate the adoption of fasting in our day to day life. As far as we know, the benefits of fasting begin to be noticed after 12 hours without eating. However, we can find all kinds of “fasts” framed in the “intermittent fasting” technique.

Intermittent fasting, or Intermittent Fasting (IF), consists of alternating periods without eating with periods of ingestion organized according to a pattern. The best known are fasting 8/16, 24 and 48. These figures refer to the time spent without eating. For example, the 16/8 fast consists of fasting periods of 16 hours, followed by periods in which we can eat normally for eight hours. For daily fasts, the strategy is to eat for 24 hours, fast for another 24 hours, etc.

Some fasts can be prolonged, as their name indicates, up to 48 hours or even more, although they are much more complicated. Usually fasts longer than 48 hours are not contemplated, although the decision depends on each one. As far as we know, there is no harm or malnutrition problem from fasting for 24 or 48 hours. And benefits? What we have observed is that after a fast of only 12 hours, the same can be achieved as with other longer ones **, as we said.

There is no strong reason to think of greater benefits from spending more of this period, except for the rapid weight loss we discussed earlier, with 24-hour fasts. However, associated with these same results was the recovery of up to 70% of the weight after stopping the fast. This brings up another point: we can’t just rely on fasting.

Fasting is not everything

Linked to all these results there is other evidence that we cannot forget: when it comes to losing weight, fasting is as effective as a diet, but no more. In other words, fasting and eating poorly is useless when it comes to losing weight. Why would we want to fast, then? Because in addition to controlling fat, as we have already said, it can have other benefits in our health.

Fasting, as we see, it is not a tool that stands alone. Rather, it is something that can help enhance the results, and add benefits, when adopting a healthy lifestyle. This brings us to a final question: what type of fast should we choose? To get the maximum benefit, we should choose the one that is easier to adopt.

Normally this will be the 16/8 fast or similar. It is much easier to carry it out because we can advance dinner and not eat anything until lunch or lunch., allowing between 12 and 16 hours to pass between intakes. This makes it much easier and therefore more adherent.

Adherence, as we have already discussed on other occasions, is the secret of a healthy lifestyle. Going on a diet, or adopting a fasting pattern that we will stop in a month does not help us, and its benefits, which are always long-term, will not be many. On the contrary, if we get used to living with fasting in our day to day, we can enhance these benefits without even realizing it.

