FBI follows digital trail of Capitol rioters

The protests in the United States Capitol ended up claiming the lives of five people. A rather unpleasant and sad fact. Indeed, this situation caused some social platforms to suspend the account of the main promoter of the events. In addition to this, now the FBI is following you the digital trail to the rioters of that day, with the intention of capturing and arresting them.

The rioters, “eager to share evidence of their efforts with other extremists online,” reportedly posted more than 140,000 images. Data that the FBI intends to use to find them and apply the weight of the law to them.

The FBI has identified more than 270 suspects charged with disrupting the Capitol

Steven M. D’Antuono, the deputy director in charge of the FBI’s field office in Washington, said that “so far the FBI has identified more than 270 suspects involved in criminal activity on and around the Capitol.” All this thanks to the images and videos that they have obtained of the criminal acts executed on January 6. “In the last week alone, we have received almost 140,000 photos and videos from the public,” he added.

The FBI even created a portal for people to submit information related to potential attackers to the Capitol. As well as data on those who could “be plotting more” criminal acts. The intention is to safeguard the physical integrity of people and that the events are not repeated.

So far, among the cases of people arrested, those who have been seen on social networks attacking police officers stand out. As well as inside the Capitol facilities posing at the desk of the office of the president of the House of Representatives, among others that involve breaking and entering and disorderly conduct.

Are the police using facial recognition to identify other rioters?

As we have already mentioned, many of the arrests that have occurred are due to videos and images shared on social networks and information from third parties. But what about the other troublemakers?

The police are probably using facial recognition to meet the objective. However, we cannot attest to this, as it is a very sensitive issue that “raises serious concerns about privacy, ethics and accuracy.”

The reality is that the FBI is on the digital trail of rioters in the capitol, and is possibly using the necessary tools to find these inciters of acts of violence.

