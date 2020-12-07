Fear of missing out: Does this news matter at all?

The so-called “fear of missing out” – or FOMO for short – is the fear of missing out on a social interaction or event. Should we stop reading the news so that we are less upset? Carsten Lexa has thought about it.

I recently reviewed the book “The Art of Digital Life”. In it, the author Rolf Dobelli puts forward the thesis that we should no longer read the news. In this way we would avoid senseless excitement and other things and thus live better. I’ve had to think a lot about this statement lately.

Especially after watching a video comment CNN to the outgoing President Trump had seen. Commentator Anderson Cooper argues that the behavior of current President Trump no longer matters and should no longer play a role in the news.

Why? Because it no longer matters to him. After Cooper, there are much more pressing problems than dealing with a bullying president.

I particularly like the comment in the first part. Isn’t it the case that far too many messages that are supposedly important to us are given a role or a meaning that they do not have for us objectively?

A topic of conversation – nothing more

I have the impression that we let ourselves be influenced by news that has no effect on us personally. The outgoing president in the US is a good example.

But also, for example, bickering by certain parties. Sometimes they are only heard at all because they are presented in such an exaggerated manner. The volume of the presentation alone suggests news content. But it doesn’t exist – at least not for yourself.

What I liked best was the news a few days ago that President Trump has not done anything for so many days. What does that mean for you?

Yes, you can get excited about it and have a topic of conversation with friends. But apart from that? Here you could even think about whether the actions of this still-president play a role for you at all. But that he didn’t do anything?

Relevance instead of fear of missing out

I think it’s time for us to think back to what really counts – and we’re not in the run-up to Christmas yet, so hopefully I’m not already assuming a sentimental Christmas mood.

We have to learn again what is really important – for us personally. And we have to learn to ignore the many little messages that can get upset quickly but are not important to us.

And by that I don’t mean that we should now think about my suggestion for a few minutes, maybe even nod in agreement, and then open Twitter or a news app again because “we don’t want to miss anything”.

We have to think a lot more about relevance, about our own competencies and about the fact that we may not be as important as our opinion on each topic matters.

And we have to find a system for ourselves through which we can permanently concentrate on topics that are relevant to us and ignore the irrelevant. Of course, this assumes that we know what is important for ourselves.

I am convinced that we can do it. It won’t be easy. But perhaps the next quiet weeks will help us to think in peace and come to a result for ourselves. Much more free time and much less senseless excitement will result.

Let me know how you feel about this in the comments.