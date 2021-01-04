Features of the Huawei P50 Pro are filtered and this is how the Chinese cell phone would look

- Advertisement -

Like every new year, the various technology companies tend to renew their cell phone catalog during the first months of 2021. This is how we have to Huawei who is expected to launch the Huawei P50 Pro between March or April, if it does not vary due to the number of multimedia events.

The Chinese cell phone, the Huawei P50 Pro , which we already know will not have Google services, could carry HarmonyOS for the first time, the operating system of the same Asian company that has been tested on its televisions and other systems for more than a year.

According to the Twitter of OnLeaks Some features of the possible Huawei smartphone have been revealed. Of course, it is only a render that, possibly, as the release date arrives, varies in some aspects.

The possible Huawei P50 Pro would arrive with a series of quite remarkable changes not only in its screen, but also in its structure. As will be? Here we tell you everything.

HUAWEI P50 PRO FEATURES LEAKED

According to the aspects described on the website of Voice the future screen of the Huawei P50 Pro would be composed of OLED, in addition to Gorilla Glass 6 and would be 6.6 inches diagonal. Pro not only that, the display is added quite accentuated lateral curves and very thin bezels.

This could be the Huawei P50 Pro, with pronounced curves and a single front camera. (Photo: OnLeaks)

The difference with its predecessors is that its camera for selfies is no longer dual, but apparently Huawei wants to take more space and will leave only a front sensor located in the middle of the screen and in a circular shape, making it more discreet.

The source also indicates that Huawei it has apparently removed another feature. The magnetic earpiece speaker system found on the P40 Series has been replaced by a standard earpiece.