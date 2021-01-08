Federica Quijano de Kabah underwent emergency surgery

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Group singer Kabah, Federica Quijano, She had to be operated on due to health problems, as reported by the actress through her social networks, in which he published photos in which he is seen using oxygen and in a hospital bed.

Quijano would have been operated on due to a problem in the esophagus, an area in which he had already been presenting various problems because his throat felt affected for a discomfort that apparently was causing discomfort in the vocal cords due to constant reflux.

The singer stated that during her surgery she did not present any complications and was even operated on by one of her cousins, who works as a doctor in a hospital south of Mexico City.

Federica said that she is scheduled to be discharged until tomorrow, but in the meantime she uploaded photos where you can see that he uses an oxygen tank and that he is very optimistic with the result of his operation.

In addition, he has published several in which it can be shown that he is facing his recovery with courage and that she is now ready to go home:

“Ready to go tomorrow … I love you infinitely!” – you can read in one of her stories, while in another she points out that she was bored and that she was entertaining herself doing meditation in her hospital room.

The singer has gone through difficult times during the pandemic as her young son has presented problems related to the autism he suffers, which has led him to be the subject of various violent reactions against objects and sometimes even against Federica herself, who had to seek medical assistance for the minor.

It was precisely in an interview that he gave for the show program Windows, where he gave more details about his son’s condition and in which he clarified that little Sebastián was not born with autism but that it was developing. So he said:

Sebastián came with me after a year and 5 months, and at that time he would come, talk, dance, and I even have a video of him, younger, that I still can’t dare to see them because obviously it hurts a lot. He sang, defended his sister and they went to school together

Quijano said that it was when Sebastián was three years old that his problem began to appear and he realized that Her son’s problem got progressively worse, so despair washed over her:

When Sebastián turned 3 almost 4, from one day to the next I lost him, he was losing him little by little, he returned to wearing diapers, he began to hit himself, he began to fumble

Unfortunately the doctors could not give him an accurate answer about little Sebastián’s illness, as they had told him that it was a degenerative disease and that it would cost him his life, but later they told him that they could not find the cause why Sebastián developed autism:

First that it was a progressive degenerative disease and that he was going to die, but then autism in that case developed around the age of four and there is no reason

|