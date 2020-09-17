Tech News

Females of whale sharks exceed even males in length: up to 18 meters

By Brian Adam
The battle for the title of “largest fish in the ocean” has always been very fierce among the creatures present in the seas. Currently the species that holds this title is that of whale sharks: the largest shark on our planet. However, it is the females of the species that bring home the praise.

Due to their relatively explosive growth rate, male whale sharks were previously thought to be the largest fish in the ocean, but new research published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science has revealed just the opposite. Female whale sharks, which grow slowly and steadily, they continue to increase in size long after the males.

The results of the research team – with Australian Institute of Marine Science fish biologist Mark Meekan at the head – revealed that adult males reach lengths of 8-9 meters. In comparison, females have grown slower but do so for longer, reaching the incredible average length of about 14 meters. The ten-year study also recorded individuals at a whopping 18 meters in length.

About the size of a bus on a city street“Meekan says in a statement.”Even though they are large, they grow very, very slowly. They are only about 20cm or 30cm per yearThe team monitored the growth of 54 whale sharks year after year. The study is the first to show that males and females grow differently in this colossal shark species.

