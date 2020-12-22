Ferdinando Valencia denounced medical negligence in the death of his son Dante: “They were lies”

- Advertisement -

The life of the actor Ferdinando Valencia, and his partner Brenda Kellerman, changed radically last year. One of her children died after an agony from various diseases triggered by bacterial meningitis contracted in the same hospital where she was born three months ago, and that Now they admit, it happened because of a chain of medical errors.

Valencia, who currently participates in La Mexicana and El Güero After replacing Eleazar “N”, he opened up about the ordeal he has lived through since Dante passed away in August last year with only three months of life, time in which He fell ill with various ailments and was on the verge of losing a leg due to the care provided by specialists.

Hydrocephalus, kidney and heart failure, lung problems, among other diseases, were detected in his son’s body and that according to the 38-year-old actor were caused by the poor care that doctors gave him from birth.

“It was outrageous! We thought that the diagnosis was going to be something stomach, but there they told us that the child had Bacterial meningitis, the same that he acquired there (in the intensive care unit), But nobody noticed and they discharged him !: ‘We don’t have the equipment to cure him,’ they told us, ”Ferdinando Valencia declared in an interview with TV Notes.

The actor recalled that Dante was taken to the unit by medical prescription and even though he did not need it, but everything became more complicated when the specialists gave him some medications that only lessened the damage of the bacteria and did not eliminate him.

“They gave him the treatment and on the fifth day they told us that there was no bacterial meningitis, they discharged him … but we didn’t expect that they would make another mistake because the medicine they gave him it only attacked the bacteria but did not kill it, so they were wrong in the diagnosis, since the bacteria was knocked out, but it was not eliminated. Bacterial meningitis didn’t kill him, and by that time he had already been in his body for more than a month”, He highlighted.

Dante’s health deteriorated further when he returned home to his family, so his parents took him to another hospital, where they misapplied his medications and he began to have seizures.

“My son had bacterial meningitis, but all the medical procedures they did caused him hydrocephalus, kidney and heart failure, lung problems and so on. It is irresponsible! But doctors prefer that the few pennies remain in their hospital and in their purse than in that of others. You health specialists, they were killing him with their economic pretexts! ”, He specified.

Dante received the last blow to his health when in a Guadalajara hospital they continued with the wrong treatment that caused him to have his leg amputated.

Tired of the treatment they received in different medical units, Ferdinando recorded their conversations and noticed the chain of lies he received throughout the treatment, but just one day before Dante’s death he received one more.

“They didn’t convince me medically, they were lies, it was highly outrageous. Suddenly one day, the doctor tells us: ‘Gentlemen, you can rest assured, this child is going to be fine … The next day my son died”, He concluded.

The treatment not only deteriorated Dante’s health, but also greatly affected the economy of Ferdinando Valencia, who for a few months has shown the great debt he contracted and the null help of the National Association of Actors (ANDA) to cover all medical expenses, despite the fact that he did meet his necessary contributions.

