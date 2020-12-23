Fernanda Castillo announced the birth of her baby with Erik Hayser: “We are three”

- Advertisement -

Fernanda Castillo announced the news of her baby’s birth on Wednesday afternoon. With an image of the footprint of the newborn, the actress revealed the boy’s full name, although he had previously released his first name:

“Liam Hayser Castillo 12/19/2020 / We are three,” the interpreter wrote, revealing that her baby is four days old.

The news took her followers by surprise, who immediately filled her with compliments and compliments for the newborn. The good news has already generated the first reactions from some members of the show’s medium: “Wow, congratulations Fer and Erik ”, wrote Sandra Echeverría; message that Ari Borovoy, Ana Brenda Contreras, Camila Sodi and Mauricio Martínez replicated.

In recent days, when the actress was 38 weeks pregnant, she shared that she was ready to receive her first child, Well, I had already finished decorating little Liam’s room: a cozy space painted in sky blue that houses a crib and a rocking chair. On the wall of the bedroom, the couple hung a photograph showing their backs holding the first ultrasound that confirmed that the baby was on the way.

“I close my eyes and you are here # 38Semanas”, wrote the actress at the bottom of the photographs where she is seen holding a doll that has accompanied the baby from his early days, in the image you can also see the carpet with images of stars and elephants, as well as a very special element: a dreamcatcher in shades of blue.

Some weeks ago, the actress of The Lord of the heavens made it known that she felt very protected and sheltered by her baby before his birth, and it is that in the middle of the pregnancy that developed in the middle of the pandemic, Liam acted as an “accomplice” for his mother:

“I feel like it protects me. During the whole process I had to work and I had commitments made and the baby helped me. I told him: ‘I have pictures tomorrow and I need you to hide’ and he kept. It sounds very strange but it was very tender to realize that I felt that he was listening to me, I thought that I had to go to work and suddenly I woke up flat and said this cannot be happening (…) I feel the feeling that he It protects me, more than I protect it. And that someone so small and who is mine does that surpasses me and excites me to an inexplicable degree. How beautiful is life that teaches you that perhaps in this process you have to allow yourself to be protected more than you protect ”, he told the magazine Not to go.

Castillo also acknowledged that he sought to avoid “infecting” his little one with negative thoughts or fears in the midst of the global health crisis that is keeping the population in suspense. This is what he said for the same publication:

“I dread passing on my fears and things that are not his, as well as passing on things that I don’t like about myself, but I think it’s inevitable. Although there is some genetics, whether it is physical there is also something about us that carries it inside. I hope he can be so conscious so that the first three months he takes the best of me and his dad so that he grows up confident, “he said.

Erik Hayser’s partner already knows how he is going to educate Liam, always with the intention of not making him feel “pressure” on what he expects of him, letting him be who he is without feeding expectations:

“At the age of four I said that I wanted to be an actress and today I dedicate myself to that, and nobody told me ‘you can’t’. I want my baby to become whatever he wants, but I also want to be the one to teach him that he is loved whatever he does and whoever decides to be, “said the famous.

