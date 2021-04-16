Ferrari plans to launch its first electric car in 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

At an annual general meeting of the supercar firm, company president John Elkann said Ferrari plans to present its first electric car by 2025. Similarly, he stressed that this model will have the same “uniqueness and passion” that characterizes them.

While Elkann did not elaborate on the electric supercar, he indicated that this model “will be everything Maranello engineers and designers can imagine for a milestone” in its history. Undoubtedly, this car promises to position itself as one of the market favorites and mark the start of electrically driven vehicles in the company.

Ferrari could launch a vehicle with an electric motor in each wheel

According to leaked patents Last year, Ferrari could introduce a four-wheel drive vehicle. This would also include two seats and an electric motor on each of its wheels.

Therefore, the design would be similar to the electrified Ferrari 812 Superfast. This is because the leaked images match the façade of that car unveiled in 2017. A supercar with a long roof and a short deck. Such with is shown in the following figure:

In the patent it is described as “an electrically powered road vehicle comprising four driving wheels and four reversible electric machines, each of which is mechanically completely independent of the other electric machines and has an axle connected directly to a corresponding driving wheel ”.

Thus, Ferrari plans to fully explore the market under electric driving mode. This launch would go against the opinion of Sergio Marchionne, ex-president of Ferrari, who in 2016 called this idea obscene. Now, five years later, under the tutelage of John Elkann, the company has decided otherwise and hopes to introduce its first all-electric supercar by 2025.

Read also:

Do electric cars really use renewable energy?

.