Ferrari’s next boss will need credentials in luxury

Ferrari is racing to replace Louis Camilleri, who abruptly resigned on the 10th for personal reasons. FCA boss Mike Manley has many options. But John Elkann, chairman of both groups, may need it to facilitate the merger with Peugeot, and may be looking for another candidate in the luxury sector. Manley seems like a good option. Elkann has already shown his confidence in him by naming him as Sergio Marchionne’s successor in 2018. He earned his stripes driving Jeep and has built his reputation running Fiat Chrysler during the Covid crisis. Taking the wheel of Ferrari can be tempting for him. After the merger with Peugeot, it will be the second course, as Carlos Tavares will lead the combined group, Stellantis. By moving Manley to Ferrari, Elkann will avoid the risk of losing him.

Manley’s car experience would help Ferrari manage key challenges such as the shift to electric vehicles. But it lacks credentials in luxury. The Prancing Horse’s mind-blowing valuation of the firm, 45 times future earnings, is based on its status as a swanky quintessentially Italian product, something that Camilleri (former president of Philip Morris) understood well.

During his time as CEO, he launched new models and kept tight control of deliveries, aiming to push ebitda margins from 33% to 38%, typical of firms like Hermès. Unlike most of its sector, Ferrari has gained more than 20% on the stock market this year, outperforming even other luxury companies. Camilleri’s plan included better exploiting the brand by collaborating with Giorgio Armani and chef Massimo Bottura.

Elkann has already shown that he is willing to look outside the motor industry. He chose Davide Grasso, former CEO of Converse (Nike), to head Fiat’s high-end unit, Maserati. Someone like LVMH boss Andrea Guerra, for years at the helm of Ray-Ban maker Luxottica, would be another credible candidate. Keeping Ferrari at the speed of luxury takes more than just engine power.

