Fiber optic sensors allow data transmission 100 times faster

EPFL engineers devise an “advanced encoding and decoding system” for data, which promises to exponentially improve the performance of fiber optic sensors. Basically these devices allow to send data “up to 100 times faster and in a wider area”.

Luc Thévenaz, director of the Fiber Optic Group (GFO), comments that these types of sensors record data along a fiber. In contrast, common sensors allow data to be recorded from a specific point. Clearly the performance of the latter is inferior to that of fiber optics.

But what is a fiber optic sensor?

It is a technology that uses light as an instrument to analyze “physical properties in remote sensing applications”, that is, it captures information from an object without resorting to direct contact with it. Hence its name, sensor, a device that perceives. Basically the function of this is to detect and transmit information.

In a TechExplore article These sensors are said to be used in “hazard detection systems” to locate faults in pipelines, constructions, as well as “landslides on mountainsides.

Similarly, it is noted that these devices can “take temperature readings anywhere a fiber is placed.” Particularity that offers a great advantage, since depending on the information obtained, accidents could be predicted.

The coding system uses genetic optimization algorithms

The team in charge of carrying out this project is made up of Simon Zaslawski, Zhisheng Yan and Luc Thévenaz, whose research work entitled “Genetically optimized aperiodic code for distributed fiber optic sensors” was published in Nature Communications.

The researchers say that their system behaves like an echo, meaning that when you shout a word, the sound will be repeated. On the contrary, if we shout a longer sentence, the echo of these will not be distinguished.

Then, they point out that “to decipher the sounds” we will need a key, a system that allows us to understand what is being transmitted. This is where the devised system and the ability to respond to this problem come into play. They add that unlike an echo, fiber optic sensors work by sending out pulses of light, not sound.

The data coding and decoding system bases its operation on genetic optimization algorithms to solve these flaws. Best of all, this system works as an add-on, that is, it can be installed on your computer as one more application.

