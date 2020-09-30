Fiber rates vs unlimited data: can we hire just one?

Yoigo was the first

Much is said now about other operators, but the truth is that it was Yoigo the one that launched the unlimited data in Spain with its endless rate. Its big problem is that it could only be contracted together with fiber, not being offered in a mobile-only version. The rigidity in changing this led to the reactions of his main rivals.

Vodafone was the first to respond with three unlimited rates that may or may not be combined with fiber. The difference between them was speed, one being limited to 2 Mbps, another to 10 Mbps and the third offered the maximum of the 4G or 5G network. Orange He also responded with unlimited data on Love, although later he also chose to convert Go Up and Go Top into unlimited.

Without a doubt, the launch of the infinite contract of Movistar revolutionized the market. Vodafone launched new rates and made an unusual decision that we will now comment on. Returning to Movistar, the blue ones also included unlimited data in practically all the Fusion rates. Now yes, the big operators have a way of differentiating themselves from the rest of MVNOs.

Vodafone and unlimited data for everyone

The unusual decision we were talking about is none other than Vodafone’s commitment to making all its contract rates unlimited. This will happen from November 15, although the operator has already begun to notify customers of the changes. The millions of Vodafone contract customers will surf the Internet without limits, with the only difference between them being the maximum speed depending on the contracted rate.

The British operator has made this decision knowing the risks involved. With everyone being able to surf without limitations on their mobile, fiber optics could lose weight. To complicate things a bit more, 5G is starting to take off. Without going any further, Vodafone offers up to 1 Gbps in 21 cities in Spain and, with 5G, unlimited data can also be used.

Will Unlimited 5G Kill Fiber?

It is a question that comes to the fore every so often and now it makes more sense than ever. The large operators already offer unlimited data to a good part of their customers and 5G networks are beginning to be deployed. In fact, Movistar wants to offer this technology to 75% of the country’s inhabitants before the end of 2020. At the moment, all operators are working on expanding coverage, which is still a long way from 4G.

There is a risk that some customers choose to do without wired connections, but this will only be the result of the normal evolution of society. From people who spend long hours away from home, others with fewer resources or single to households with few tenants, they could choose not to contract fiber optics. However, as we speak of households with more members or that make more intensive use of the networks, lfiber optics is basic.

This technology is much more stable and its latency is much lower. We are not going to face saturation problems nor are we going to suffer from adverse environmental conditions. The 5G will offer us 1 Gbps in very specific conditions, but the normal thing is that something is placed below. Optical fiber always offers the contracted speed.

All of this is key to enjoying high-quality streaming services, network games, game in the cloud or virtual reality. They are products that demand stability, low latency and speed. Furthermore, we cannot forget the limitations imposed by the operators on the use of unlimited rates, which are not too clear, limiting ourselves to talking about “reasonable use”. That will never be a problem with fiber optics.

5G, unlimited data and fiber: condemned to coexist

Personally, I think both fiber rates and unlimited mobile rates with 5G are complementary. It is true that there will be cases in which you can do without having fiber at home, but we will also have cases in which a fixed fiber optic connection will give us differential performance.

It will also depend on the circumstances such as the location. In rural areas or far from cities, 5G with unlimited data and even the new satellite connections make more sense than fiber for its cost of deployment. As we can see, both technologies will seek to offer us the best connectivity, but not necessarily with the objective of end the other.