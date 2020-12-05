FIFA 21 Next Gen PS5 Review: The next generation of soccer games

FIFA 21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X it is not the official kick-off for next gen football games, but rather a kind of training match. As such, it does not intend to immediately set new simulation and visual standards, but provides an example from which to build future episodes of the saga. While Konami has decided to wait directly for eFootball PES 2022 to debut in the group of the new generation, Electronic Arts has chosen to take the field with a technical update that elevates the technical sector of FIFA 21 and that modifies some small nuances in terms of gameplay, but not to the point of marking a substantial and considerable qualitative increase.

The work, in short, it does not clearly depart from what has already been played on PS4 and Xbox One, and the improvements made by the development team have turned out to be mostly marginal, aimed at maximizing – as far as possible – the graphic rendering at the dawn of the next gen. As a warm-up match to scratch the power of PS5 and Xbox Series X it can be enough, especially when we consider the nice implementation of Dualsense. Nevertheless, the gap between the editions of the present and the past generation is not as marked as that put in place by Visual Concepts with the new version of its basketball simulator (in this regard, we suggest you read our review of NBA 2K21 Next Jan).

Football becomes more beautiful

As we have already told you in our preview of FIFA 21 Next Gen, the goal of Electronic Arts is to offer its fans a first taste of the technical achievements of football games on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: now that we have been able observe and test the update, we must admit that, at least on the visual front, the steps forward compared to the old gen editions are quite concrete. The first aspect that catches the eye is the one related to the lighting system, which gives the frame of the stadiums a truly remarkable realism at times.

The pre and post game overviews, combined with a new lighting management and a considerable increase in the level of detail, convey a clearly superior sense of immersion, which sharpens what has always been one of the hallmarks of the EA brand: the ability to reproduce in virtual format the most spectacular soul of football. When the camera then lingers on the faces of individual players, a further improvement is immediately noticeable: the faces of the athletes, especially the most famous ones, have experienced an indisputable improvement, which not only affects the level of detail, the presence of skin pores or drops of sweat, but in some cases it also touches the very conformation of the features, the facial expressiveness during contrasts and protests, and the renewed management of hair and beard. In short, it is impossible to deny that FIFA 21 Next Gen give the eye a powerful push forward.

However, there remains an evident difference in the treatment given to the various athletes: therefore, the leap offered by the new generation it presents a downward trend when the less famous teams are selected. All the finer details, such as the texture of the grass, the likelihood of the tissues and the veins of the muscles in contraction are highlighted almost exclusively in the replays and close-up shots: it follows that during the match the technical gap between the two versions tapers, making the next gen upgrade less impactful.

During the pre-launch presentations, Electronic Arts then reiterated how much the unpublished animations could partially change the approach to gameplay. Well, it is only partially true: on the one hand, to a careful eye, there is a greater fluidity in the movements of the players, in the phases of stop and ball control, in which the bodies react with more realism to the impact with the ball. ; on the other hand, however, the best concatenation of the animations does not strongly affect the progress of the action.

The rhythms of the game are almost identical to those described in our review of FIFA 21 on PS4, and to change if anything is a few connecting frames between one movement and another that slightly slows down the defensive and offensive maneuvers. The same goes for the physics of the ball: EA had underlined how the ball underwent deformations at the time of the shot, such as prolonging the contact time with the athletes’ feet, but such recalibration does not give the impression of actually varying the timing of the finalizations. . The contrasts, on the other hand, are more successful, benefiting a little more effectively from the different physicality of the players during tackles or the shoulders for possession of the ball. In essence, the visual updates put in place for the Next Gen edition of FIFA 21 are efficient in terms of the pure graphic frame, and do not have great influence on the game dynamics, whose skeleton remains the same as the old generation incarnation.

Staying on the subject of additions, we appreciated the inclusion of both some more lively and pompous celebrations, both of short cinematics before a match, and of the new shot called EA Sports Gamecam, more dynamic and distant compared to the default one used in past versions: it is obviously a matter of personal taste, but in our opinion the camera follows the action with excellent precision, capable of offering a clearer view of the stands , thus enhancing the scenographic setting, both to enhance some more spectacular maneuvers.

If it does not prove to your liking, in any case, nothing prevents you from going to the settings menu and choosing the other types of framing that you have already experienced in the PS4 and Xbox One edition.

The gameplay with the Dualsense

Minor tweaks to animations, responsiveness, and overall fluidity (the game runs at 4K and 60fps) prevented EA from implementing cross-play between generations. In our opinion, however, one of the best variations on the gameplay front, at least on PS5, is not related to the reactivity or the simulation approach, as for the sensory dimension it depended on the functionality of the DualSense. Electronic Arts has exploited the distinctive features of the Sony Pad to increase immersion during the game phases, with very pleasing results. THE

The controller emits a vibration of varying intensity depending on the strength of the passes and shots, returning the sensation of bumps, the touch of the ball, the impact of the ball on the crossbar and even the tremor of the stadium during a celebration. Everything contributes to providing a charge of superior involvement, which is never invasive or annoying, but which knows how to give games an edge. Also good is the use of adaptive triggers, which offer additional resistance during sudden sprints or when players begin to feel tired, all in the name of a rather surprising immersion on the playing field, at least in the very first matches. However, a few matches will be enough to get used to it, and after a while, similar features will begin to cushion the surprise effect that they transmitted at first glance.

If you switch to the PS4 version from the Dashboard, anyway, and try to play a game without using DualSense’s haptic feedback, you will notice the significant difference again, and you will understand how much benefit the Sony controller can offer to the gaming experience of a sportsman (don’t forget to also read our special on Dualsense and PS5 launch games).

The usual ways

Lightning-fast loading times, 4K resolution, 60fps frame rate, new lighting system and much more realistic faces are the main features of a re-release that chooses not to introduce any news on the content side. The cross-generational saves, unfortunately, are only available for the FUT and VOLTA, while as regards the single-player modes, any progress made on PS4 and Xbox One will not be compatible with the next gen edition.

So get ready to start your Career (both manager and player) from the beginning: we are convinced, in this regard, that the addition of small and unprecedented initial pre-match cinematics will not prove to be a sufficient incentive for those players who have already spent a lot of time. hours on old gen consoles to shape your own climb to success.

Perhaps in this respect it would also have been unfair to expect more: unlike what Visual Concepts did with its NBA 2K21 (which offered a free upgrade to the next gen version only for Mamba Forever Edition owners), Electronic Arts has made available the ‘update completely free for anyone who has already purchased the title on PS4 and Xbox One. Of course, the incompatibility of bailouts for single-player modes and the absence of cross-play are felt, but EA’s distribution strategy still seemed fairly virtuous to us.