Fight in Exatlón 2020: the moment when Keno Martell and Pato Araujo went to blows in full competition

The most recent edition of Exatlón México has become one of the most loved programs by Mexicans. However, on various occasions Athletes have been reprimanded for their behavior during competition. This time, the conflict escalated to physical violence when Keno Martell and footballer Pato Araujo had to be separated by their teammates.

It all happened during the already known Battle for the Fortress, where teams compete for the most comfortable place to sleep and eat. Titans and Heroes were contending in Exaball when Mexican soccer player Pato Araujo tore off Martell’s shirt, who was notably upset by the action.

Although the game continued, both participants were especially focused on each other, until in a physical friction, they lost their temper and began to beat and punch each other.

The parkour practitioner Aristeo Cázares was the first to stand between the two to prevent them from continuing to attack each other, while his other companions interceded on both sides to change spirits.

Once separated, the sprinter and Araujo’s wife, Zudikey Rodríguez began to calm the red soccer player: “calm down, if you already know how he plays … “. “You saw that he threw me first,” he interrupted her.

On the blue side, you could hear how they advised Keno not to “let himself go”, at the same time canoeist Heluid Pulido asked Keno to calm down.

As reported by the magazine TV Notes, The worst part of the beating would have been taken by the former footballer, who would have resulted in various blows to the ribs and face, although Keno would also have been injured.

After the altercation, the host of the program, Antonio Rosique, asked for a public apology to Mexico and assured that he would do everything possible so that this type of altercation did not happen again. On the other hand, he asked the two athletes to reflect on their attitude regardless of who started the fight.

“The videos will be reviewed and soon I will announce the measures to be taken, but I ask that this never happen again regardless of the cause that may cause it“, said.

Pato Araujo had already had other altercations with the blues. In the first weeks of the competition He attacked Cecilia Álvarez, a practitioner of the Wushu martial art, claiming that she had elbowed him.

On that occasion the production also reviewed the videos and announced that indeed, the athlete had hit the former soccer player, who called her “sow” and “dirty”. On that occasion, it was Ernesto Cázares who confronted him and asked him not to call women that way.

Hero athletes like Valery Carranza, a football player, have stressed that on several occasions that during the Exaball Araujo is violent during the game. On one occasion, a bruise could even be seen on the top of the player’s cheek.

The Mexican magazine also announced that the possible reprimand that the production will give to the athletes is that don’t appear on camera for a few days.

Finally, the Battle for the Fortress was won by the Heroes, who will be able to stay for a week in the most luxurious accommodation in the competition.

