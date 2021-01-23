Latest news

File by Director of Public Prosecutions about an incident in Clifden

By Brian Adam
Gardaí have filed a file with the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding the controversial Oireachtas Golf Club dinner in Clifden, Co. Galway in August last year.

Gardaí investigated allegations that the incident breached Covid-19 temporary restrictions introduced by the Government.

The inquiry file was completed in two weeks and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions who will decide whether or not to prosecute.

About 80 people attended the event at the Station House hotel in Clifden.

The dinner was held even though the number of people supposed to be at social events was limited due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Government Minister Dara Calleary and European Commissioner Phil Hogan were among the guests and resigned in the wake of the controversy that sparked the story.

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe was also asked to resign but refused.

