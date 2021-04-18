File Share Go, a service to share up to 10 files of 5GB

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Although the services to share files through the internet are multiple at the moment, we always bring the news of the market. The variety of mechanisms for these tasks is fascinating because it allows us to choose between the alternatives that best suit our needs. In that sense, the one that we will present to you next will allow you to share files of up to 5GB.

Its name is File Share Go and through its website you can upload up to 10 files of 5GB each.

So you can share up to 10 5GB files

Sending files over the internet became more demanding as the size of the files increased. That is, sharing a video right now is not the same as doing it 10 years ago, when they could weigh half. This is how many services were forgotten, relegated by their small limit on the weight of the files. The same happened with email, so we had to resort to other alternatives. The good news is that at the moment there are many options and in the case of File Share Go you can share files of up to 5GB.

But, it is not a single 5GB file, but you can upload up to 10 of them. This leaves us with a total of 50GB of space available to share files over the internet. Best of all, the service does not require registration processes, we can start sharing right away.

In that sense, when you enter the Files Share Go website, you will receive the instructions, indicating the availability to share files of up to 5GB each. At this point, you will only have to select your file and drag it to the interface of the page to begin its loading and link generation.

In the end, you will only have to share the link with the recipient of the files you want to share.

To prove it, follow this link.

.