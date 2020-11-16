Filemove, the way to automatically organize your files in Google Drive

Cloud storage is an alternative to save data that is currently occupied by the vast majority of users. However, the recurring use of services like Google Drive to store in the cloud and share files can cause real chaos with data. Therefore, below we will present a tool that will allow you to organize your files in Google Drive automatically.

Its name is Filemove and by configuring a series of conditions, the tool will be able to move and organize your files.

Configure your conditions to organize files in Google Drive

Those who use Google Drive to save files received by mail or to share them, often have a huge clutter in the storage space. This could decrease our productivity by the time we need to find one quickly. However, organizing them manually can be quite tiring depending on how many files we store. For this reason, Filemove is presented as the perfect alternative for these purposes, considering that it does the job automatically.

Its operation is based on the configuration of conditions that allows you to recognize the files you want to organize in Google Drive and move them to a folder.

In that sense, when you log into the service and give you access to your Google Drive account, the first thing you should do is create your conditions. To do this, you must define a keyword that is in the name of the files, their extension, where they are located and where you want to send them. You can set as many conditions as you want and when you run them, the tool will recognize the files as previously stated.

It should be noted that we are talking about a free tool so it is much more attractive. Through this simple mechanism we will have the possibility to organize our files in Google Drive in the simplest way.

To prove it, follow this link.

