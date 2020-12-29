FileParty, a way to stream videos on the internet easily and for free

- Advertisement -

Live broadcasts are the new trend when it comes to content on the internet. It is a process where our camera captures images that are sent live to everyone who is connected to our transmission. However, there are those who do not seek to transmit their own recordings, but videos that can be seen by those who connect. Therefore, we will present you an excellent alternative for these purposes.

Its name is FileParty and it is a service where you only have to create a room and upload your video so that everyone can see it.

The easiest way to stream videos on the internet

At this time we have many options for both live and direct broadcasts, as well as for broadcasts that seek to share audiovisual content. However, many times we do not find the simplicity factor that makes these services more user-friendly. However, this is precisely where a service like FileParty stands out, where you can quickly stream videos.

It should be noted that we are talking about a completely free tool that does not even deserve registration processes. The use process involves only 3 steps that are summarized in: create the room, upload the video and share the link.

To do this, you just have to follow the link at the end of this article that will take you directly to the main page. Once there, you just have to click on the “Create Room” button and you will immediately go to the work area. There, you will receive the box where you must drag the video (s) you want to transmit.

Then share the link with your guests and everyone will have access to the material that will be played. It should also be noted that the service is also compatible with audios, so you could upload a podcast and broadcast it for everyone. FileParty is a very interesting and useful tool for those who need to view some content in a group easily.

To prove it, follow this link.

