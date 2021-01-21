Tech News

Files, a file explorer that will make you forget Windows

By Brian Adam
Windows Explorer is perhaps the area of ​​the operating system that has the greatest demands for renovations and improvements. This very important element of Windows has received some affection in its interface and the distribution of certain options, but nothing beyond. The highly requested tabbed browsing has not been incorporated and this makes this part of the software somewhat archaic. Therefore, we want to present you an alternative that looks and works much better.

Its name is Files and it is a file explorer that stands out for its simplicity and for incorporating a couple of functions that make it better than Windows explorer.

A simple and lightweight file browser

file interface

While Windows Explorer continues to function and do its job, it really doesn’t get it all right. Many Windows 10 computers often have problems with the explorer.exe process which tends to restart frequently. So, those who constantly have to navigate through their computer’s file system deserve a more solvent option. In that sense, one of the best options available is Files.

Files is a file explorer without too many frills or features that clutter up its interface, however, it is very reliable, fast and easy to use. Additionally, it should be noted that this application is completely free and open source.

The first feature we will mention about Files is its interface, with a Fluent Design that adapts to the operating system and improves the program’s usability. Second, we have the long-awaited tabbed browsing. In this aspect, Files makes browsing easier by avoiding opening many windows.

file interface

Finally, we have the QuickLook function that allows us to have a preview of the files we select. In this way, you will save the work of opening any document and instead, you will be able to see it without double clicking.

In this way, we have in Files a file explorer with everything we need to navigate our file system comfortably. It is an ideal software for any user and perfect for teams with few resources.

For get It, follow this link.

