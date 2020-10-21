Filmmaker who tells the stories of Joe Heaney, Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill and Tory Island appointed member of Aosdána

West Cork native Pat Collins is one of twelve artists, musicians, filmmakers and writers to be appointed members of Aosdána this month.

Renowned filmmaker Pat Collins has been appointed a member of Aosdána.

Pat Collins has directed many Irish language documentaries and has won many awards for his work.

It is directed by Pat Collins Song of Granite, an award – winning feature documentary about the life and work of singer Joe Heaney. He was also the director of the film Tim Robinson: Connemara, about the life and work of the famous cartographer who was also an author, artist and cartoonist.

Other Irish language films made by Collins include Ghosts in the Mouth of the Wind, a film about the great Irish language poet Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill made in 2007 and the film Tory Island, about the lives of islanders, first broadcast in 2002. He also made a film about the bilingual poet Michael Hartnett, A Necklace of WrensSpeaking about the appointment of Pat Collins as a member of Aosdána, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Mary Linehan Foley, described Collins as a “giant in the world of film” who has made a significant contribution to the world of visual arts in Ireland and internationally.

“Pat Collins has been making films for many years and his election to Aosdána is a recognition of his impact on the visual arts here in Cork, nationally and internationally. With Pat now elected to Aosdána’s most distinguished visionaries, it is a testament to his importance in the world of film. He has earned this honor and is a member of Aosdána. ” said The Lord Mayor of Cork, Mary Linehan Foley.

Other new members of Aosdána are Kevin Barry (Literature); Gina Moxley (Literature); Martin Lynch (Literature); Arthur Riordan (Literature); Gerard Byrne (Video); Margo Harkin (Video); Mairéad Ó hEocha (Visual Art); Valerie Mulvin (Architecture); Liz Roche (Choreography); Jennifer Walshe (Music) and Jim Doherty (Music).