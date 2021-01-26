Filomena highlights the weak point of the electric car: the battery

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In extreme temperatures, not even electric cars are spared. Although manufacturers are reluctant to acknowledge that they suffer consequences when faced with intense cold and snowfalls like those that Spain has registered in recent weeks, a little digging shows that the battery can present autonomy and recharging problems.

It goes without saying that combustion cars also present complications when faced with the cold and proof of this is that between January 8 and 10, the appointments prior to the workshop were doubled, where the battery, coolant and damage to the suspension and transmission the use of chains were the main problems, collects Euromaster.

The electric battery continues to be the center of these vehicles and, in fact, it has been the target of most of the innovation developed in recent years and one of the key coverage when contracting auto insurance because, according to Borja Polo, Rastreator’s motor manager, “is where most of the incidents on the road are concentrated”.

Up to 20% of capacity can lose the electric battery with extreme temperatures, especially below six degrees below zero, they calculate in Cetraa (Spanish Confederation of Automobile Repair Shops).

Mechanical deficiencies also reduce the autonomy of these models

And although there is some study that denies it, many other experts confirm it. “Its performance can be affected by low temperatures (also high ones), since the recommended range for the battery is between 14 and 15 degrees Celsius,” says Polo.

Something that is also endorsed by Arturo Miguel, head of the technical platform of RACE (Royal Automobile Club of Spain): “These batteries show their greater efficiency for spring temperatures and outside this range the autonomy decreases”.

Like the starter batteries of a conventional vehicle, according to Víctor Pardo, Norauto’s workshop market manager, “electric traction batteries lose performance in the cold.” But “not because they are electrical are more prone to breakdowns than combustion engines. It is about planning trips very well because autonomy can be greatly reduced in the cold ”, he warns.

Indeed, the number of assistances that Axa has made during the Filomena storm has been testimonial, yes, all of them due to battery and starting problems, indicates Arturo López-Linares, claims director of the insurer.

It is advisable to recharge the car immediately after having driven it

For this reason, Polo recommends that the vehicle be equipped with an active air conditioning system that keeps the accumulator at a suitable temperature “to avoid deterioration, especially if the car is going to be parked on the street for several hours.” But it is also key to bring the tires with the right pressure, the filters in good condition and the fluids at their optimum level “because mechanical deficiencies also reduce autonomy”.

Tires cannot be lost sight of in the cold because, according to Itsaso Usabiaga, Euromaster’s vehicle maintenance specialist, the electric tire equips them with different measures, unusual in conventional cars and it is more difficult to find stock, especially if they are models specific for them. “Especially when it is proven that 30% of winter mechanical incidents are associated with the wheels,” he says.

In Hyundai they recognize that air conditioning increases consumption and lowers autonomy if the vehicle is used a lot. It is true that “the power that the battery can support when charging will be reduced if it is very cold, but as it is replenished, the temperature rises and, with it, it is possible that it reaches its maximum capacity faster”.

When going out, better butt

A snow blower cleans a road in Madrid during the snowfall caused by Filomena in early January. Reuters

Therefore, Usabiaga recommends going out with a 100% charged battery. This is the reason why this brand, like other manufacturers –BMW, Audi, Nissan and Mercedes-Benz, among them–, incorporate a heat pump in their models, which helps to recover the autonomy lost due to air conditioning, but also due to the use of the heated rear window, the windscreen wiper, the heated seats, the electric mirrors, etc. And that at the same time they integrate a conventional 12-volt battery (that of a lifetime) to serve other functions such as radio, navigator, electronic equipment, etc., clarifies Miguel.

Francesc Sabaté, Seat’s head of energy systems development, suggests that, “in adverse conditions, it is important not to exhaust the energy accumulator during the journey and to anticipate the stops that are necessary for recharging.” A good practice is to charge right after driving to prevent the temperature from dropping, which improves process performance.

“Although batteries are developed to withstand temperatures of up to 40 degrees below zero without any added risk”, Sabaté advises that, “in extreme cold, it is better to park in a closed car park, especially at night.”

“Nor is it free in a combustion car to have heating in the seats, the steering wheel, etc., it comes out of the fuel,” they assert at BMW. But high-voltage batteries are prepared to work with up to 40 degrees below zero and 55 degrees positive and, as in the conventional one, raising the temperature of the electric consumes energy. “The ideal is to plan the game with the charging cable plugged in and program the heating so as not to lose energy”, they comment.

“We sell a lot of electrics in Norway and performance there is not affected too much,” they reassure Nissan. And although they recognize that from 10 degrees below zero the battery can be charged more slowly, when the vehicle is stationary, one of the advantages it has over combustion is that the interior temperature can be programmed through the mobile, they highlight .

Efficiency tips

Dozens of cars crowned by a thick layer of snow at the base of Our Lady of Remembrance, near the Chamartín station. Cetraa

In addition to scheduling the departure time, preheating the car before leaving is a way to save energy, Tesla recommends. In addition, it is important that the battery reaches a certain temperature because otherwise its power and that of the regenerative brake may be limited.

Driving conservatively and limiting energy use in the cabin, according to Tesla, increases the car’s range and efficiency, particularly in colder months. In other words, it is advisable to circulate at a moderate speed, limiting frequent and rapid acceleration, use the seat heaters, and reduce inquiries to applications that also consume energy.

On long drives, Tesla suggests starting the quick session when the battery is warm, as well as using winter tires to improve performance and using a specific low-temperature washer fluid. To extend the useful life of the battery, it is better not to recharge it 100% or rush it to the maximum. Ideally, it should be between 20% and 80%, advises Polo. In addition, slow recharging helps preserve the battery and if the car is going to be parked for a long time, it is best to use the slow option to avoid starting problems.

Topics and benefits

Myths According to a study by Alphabet, it is a myth that electric vehicles lose autonomy in the cold because today they are equipped with standard battery heating systems that prevent them from consuming a lot of energy. It is also not true, he maintains, that it brakes worse in winter, because it uses a regenerative braking system that allows energy to be recovered.

Useful life. Manufacturers guarantee an optimal level of autonomy for more than eight years. Furthermore, the useful life of lithium cells is between 10 and 15 years. One of the most important insurance coverage, in addition to the battery, is the theft of the charging cable.

Brands. Practically all official dealers can carry out battery disassembly and assembly and many of them already have repair centers. Seat has 4 that this year will expand to 11.

Demand. According to Ideauto, this year one in seven vehicles sold in Europe will be plug-in due to the CO2 targets of the European Union.

“The workshops will lose 40% of work with plug-ins”

Elicio Ceballos, member of the Cetraa board of directors.

Elicio Ceballos, member of Cetraa’s board of directors, has been linked to the world of repair and after-sales since 1965 developing his activity in various companies: member of quality control at Renault in the sixties, founder of several vehicle repair companies, including Marel, with 75 employees, or Elimarmotor, which is currently part of the Bosch Car Service workshop chain.

Are multi-brand workshops afraid of the electric car?

The electric motor is wonderful. But when the park is all like that, the workshops will have between 30% and 40% less work. And the fact is that the combustion car, diesel or gasoline, has more than 130 parts (crankshaft, pistons, etc.) that the electric car does not have. But it will be necessary to find a formula for renewable energy to supply this type of vehicle because, if not, the only thing we will do is transfer the contamination from the site to the rest of the thermal power plants. It has been calculated that when that time comes, at least five nuclear power plants will be needed in Spain.

Is it a myth that electric cars suffer a lot in extreme temperatures?

The biggest problem they can present is the battery, which also weighs about 100 kilos. As they are lithium, cat low temperatures it thickens and loses efficiency. Electrolytes, which are what make the battery work (before they were water with acid), do not give as much of themselves. For this reason, most models have a second, smaller battery added that can be changed every three years.

Why do most models have a rented battery?

There are more and more dealers who repair batteries, but the normal thing is that they have it rented, for which the owners of these vehicles pay a monthly fee, which is usually about 70 euros per month. Traction batteries, the ones that move the car, are repairable, but when they break down, most dealerships make a standard replacement, although the electric ones usually have a control unit that indicates which battery glass is damaged.