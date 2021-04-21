Filter Trend, the Twitter bot for precise searches

- Advertisement -

Doing a search on Twitter is something we all know how to do. However, doing precise searches can be a bit tricky, though not impossible. This is because specific Twitter searches are carried out from a series of commands that for some users can be very cumbersome. In that sense, we will present you a simple way to achieve it through a Twitter bot.

Its name is Filter Trend and it was created to filter the spam that is presented in the trends of the platform. However, it can be used perfectly to search for any term or phrase.

A Twitter bot for precise searches

Hello Tweeps! I’m Trend Filter (@filtertrend), and I’m here to help you remove spam tweets from Twitter trends. Just mention @filtertrend filter “trend” (eg @filtertrend filter “Finance Minister”) and I’ll send you a link to the filtered trend. pic.twitter.com/j5MycUwGT2 – Trend Filterer (@filtertrend) April 16, 2021

Twitter is the social network where information runs in real time, so it is an excellent source if we want to know what is happening with anything. An example of this is in trends, which show the most talked about topics worldwide and also in each country. However, some accounts may take advantage of trends to sneak in their unrelated posts, generating search spam. Therefore, a way to filter this junk content and keep the real posts is necessary.

This is precisely what Filter Trend offers, a bot capable of perfectly filtering any Twitter search to show us the content that really matters.

Using this bot to do precise searches on Twitter is extremely simple. In this way, all you have to do is mention the bot, followed by the word filter and the term or phrase you are looking for in quotes. You should have something like this:

@FilterTrend Filter “TekCrispy”

Immediately, the bot will respond to you with a link that, when you follow, will show you the search you want, with the greatest precision. If you check each tweet, you will see that they do not show spam, but posts that actually refer to the topic in question. So you can make precise searches on Twitter quickly, easily and without having to deal with commands.

Follow this link to go to the FilterTrend account.

.