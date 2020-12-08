Filtered a real photograph of the Samsung Galaxy S21 + and S21 Ultra

Samsung’s next flagships – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, and Galaxy S21 Ultra – have leaked in the last few days in different ways.We know that the front bezels will be thinner, the screen hole will be smaller, and the rear It will have an industrial design with a different camera module than previous models. Today we can see real photos of the Galaxy S21 + and S21 Ultra, which have been leaked on Twitter a few hours ago. The photo only shows the devices from behind, but confirms that Samsung wants to redesign the design of the camera module in a very unconventional way. The camera module hugs the side and the top of the smartphone. On the Galaxy S21 +, three cameras are arranged one above the other, but the LED flash is outside the module. The Galaxy S21 Ultra has four cameras in a much larger array, and the flash is inside the module. Regarding the capabilities of the cameras, the Galaxy S21 + will have two 12 megapixel sensors as the main camera and ultra wide angle and a telephoto camera with 64 megapixels. The same setup should be present on the base model Galaxy S21 as well, although the arrangement of the cameras is probably slightly different. In the case of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the leaks speak of a main sensor with 108 megapixels like the Samsung HM3, which has phase detection autofocus. There will also be an ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX563 sensor and 12 megapixel resolution, as well as phase detection autofocus. There will also be two zoom cameras, one with 3x and one with 10x, which will feature a 10-megapixel sensor. At least the most powerful zoom sensor will have periscope-type optics. What in the photo looks like a fifth camera sensor located in the upper right is supposedly the installed laser autofocus system.