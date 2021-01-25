Filtered almost all the functions of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will be launched this year. Xiaomi launches them faster and faster, so it does not seem that we will have to wait long to be able to wear it on our wrists according to the latest leak. In the code of the Zepp app, what will be all the functionalities of the Mi Band 6 have appeared, and there are many surprises.

This is the first leak related to the Mi Band 6, and it allows us to see that it will receive many of the features already offered by the Amazfit Band 5, a wristband model that is always a small step ahead of the Mi Band of Xiaomi.

SpO2, GPS and Alexa: the news of the Mi Band 6

Thus, after the success of both models in the market, the Mi Band 6 is on its way to being a best seller. Codenamed “Pangu”, we will have two variants on the market: the Chinese version, XMSH16HM, which will carry NFC, and the XMSH15HM version, which will probably be the one that reaches the international market, and does not have NFC.

The Mi Band 6 will allow you to use commands with Alexa by having the integrated voice assistant, and will also add a sensor blood oxygenation Sp02, both functionalities being available in the Amazfit Band 5. To that we must add that the bracelet would integrate GPS, although the latter is still in question because there is contradictory code in the app. Thus, several of the messages that it will include indicate that the bracelet will have some type of integrated GPS functionality, since it will notify us if the signal has been lost or if it is weak, something that, even if we activate it in the Mi Fit app to follow our activity does not appear. This may also indicate that we will simply be shown more information about the quality of the mobile’s GPS signal.

An increase in screen size and resolution is also expected, since the spheres that have been filtered in the application have higher resolution than those of the current model. Thus, the current one has a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels, and the new model will have a horizontal resolution of at least 152 pixels, and a vertical that would be 360 or 368 pixels.

It will include up to 30 sports tracking modes

In addition to several of the spheres, all the names of the menus that we can select with the bracelet have also been filtered. Among them we find novelties such as SpO2 or Alexa, as well as the possibility of checking the sleep quality directly from the bracelet without having to do it from the app. The bracelet will also display emojis in notifications, and will have several pre-installed icons to show the application they come from.

At the level of sports modes, the Mi Band 6 could go from the current 11 of the Mi Band 5 to more than 30, including dancing, zumba, cricket, basketball, badminton, kickboxing, bowling and ping pong.

It is also possible that the bracelet allows us set alarms directly without having to resort to doing it from the app. What appears to be present is also a pomodoro timer, ideal for concentrating on activities by working for 25 minutes and resting for 5 minutes.