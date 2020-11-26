Filtered images of Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8

Following certification in Korea, images of Microsoft’s new Surface devices have leaked online, Surface laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8.

These files are shown by Twitter user @Cozyplanes. In his publication he points out that the certification shows the model of each team. He writes “Exclusive 2021, New Devices, 1950: Surface Laptop 4, 1960: Surface Pro 8, 1961: Surface Pro 8 with LTE.”

#Surface EXCLUSIVE 2021 new devices 1950: Surface Laptop 4 (first pic)

1960: Surface Pro 8 (second pic)

1961: Surface Pro 8 with LTE pic.twitter.com/LstVtmHCwK – cozyplanes (@cozyplanes) November 26, 2020

Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 will feature 11th Gen Intel processors

Little is known about these teams. However, it is speculated that the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will come with Intel 11th generation processors, with “Intel Iris Xe” graphics. Also, the Surface Laptop 4 is rumored to have options from AMD, although which ones have not been specified.

Microsoft is expected to improve the autonomy of these models. The previous generation Surface Pro and Laptops provide a battery life of approximately 2 hours, with the capacity to charge 80% of the battery in less than an hour. Could it be that in these new equipment the battery life is longer?

What else could Microsoft improve on these teams? In the case of the Surface Pro, a RAM that starts at 8 GB, and gets rid of the minimum 4 GB used in the previous generation, would you bet on this change?

You could also optimize the cameras, remember that the Surface Pro 2019 has a 5.0 MP front camera and an 8.0 megapixel rear camera, both with the ability to record in 1080p. If renewed, it would be an even more attractive model for users.

The images that you will see below correspond to the Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8, respectively.

In the images it can be seen that these teams maintain the same design as their predecessors, which indicates that we may have few variants at the hardware level.

As for the launch date, Microsoft is expected to launch these teams in early 2021. And you, are you waiting for one of these Surface models?

.