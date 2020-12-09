Filtered the design of the Samsung Galaxy A52: the geometric shapes and the well-used front return

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has been one of the most interesting members in the mid-range of the Korean manufacturer this 2020. A design reminiscent of the Galaxy S20, a decent photographic section, AMOLED screen and a battery that took my breath away.

Months after its launch, the design of this phone’s successor, the Samsung Galaxy A52, has been leaked on OnLeaks. Same formula with some refinement, for that of “if something works, don’t touch it”.

The previous generation design, but more refined

The new Samsung Galaxy A52, according to the OnLeaks leak, It will have a design quite similar to what we saw the last generation, but larger. Its measurements will be 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm, even larger and thicker than the previous model, which had dimensions of 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm.

This mobile, like its predecessor, will be made of plastic, but finished to imitate glass, accompanied by geometric shapes

Its back will have the Samsung ‘Glasstic’ finish, a plastic that simulates glass, with quite striking geometric shapes in the case of this model. The main change we appreciate is that the camera module is now much more striking. It maintains the four cameras, but stands out much more (we hope that due to relevant changes at the sensor level).

On the front, according to the filtration, we will continue with a fairly clean design, with a small hole in the screen and very reduced frames. The color palette would also include the striking blue of the past generation, although in the renders it appears to be somewhat lighter.

Technical specifications are not known, but it is expected an AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution, a large battery and a fingerprint reader under the screen, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack, which does seem to be confirmed by the leak. The price would be somewhat high, about $ 499.

Via | Voice