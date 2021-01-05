Filtered the new S Pen designed for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and its price

- Advertisement -

By all rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will become the first S-series smartphone to offer support for the S Pen. Now the S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra has appeared online more than a week after its official launch, which is scheduled for January 14. A well-known source, Max Jambor, suggested a few days ago that the S Pen of the Galaxy S21 Ultra will resemble the one that comes bundled with the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, and WinFuture has now confirmed this by publishing the design of the S Pen. One thing to note, however, is that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will not include the S Pen but will instead be offered as a separate purchase. The source says it will be priced at almost 40 euros. Samsung will sell some cases that will offer a place to store the S Pen, and one of them is shown in the picture. Due to the space required to place the S Pen, specially designed sleeves will be slightly wider than normal sleeves.

As always, the S Pen has a pressure-sensitive tip and Wacom digitizing technology. The new S Pen doesn’t have the same clickable mechanism at the top as the Galaxy Note’s S Pen, but the end of the stylus will be clickable to, for example, scroll through a presentation, start or stop video playback, or play remote shutter when taking photos. Furthermore, the S Pen once again supports gestures, which it recognizes via a built-in accelerometer. In this way, you can, for example, increase or decrease the volume of the audio playback or browse the gallery.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be official on January 14 at its Unpacked event. In addition to the ‘Ultra’ model, the company will also announce the S21 and S21 +, along with the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless headphones.