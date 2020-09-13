MobileAndroidTech GiantsGoogleTech NewsReviews

Filtered the specifications of the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5

By Brian Adam
0
8
Filtered the specifications of the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5
Filtered The Specifications Of The Google Pixel 4a 5g And

Must Read

Car Tech

Tesla superchargers are now slower in Europe, why?

Brian Adam - 0
The electric car manufacturer Tesla It is unrivaled in the industry. Whether it is for its Autopilot system, the most advanced in autonomous driving,...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp imposes a limit on sending animated stickers, do you know which one?

Brian Adam - 0
Animated stickers are one of the great novelties that WhatsApp has brought us in recent times, and which serves to give more joy to...
Read more
Android

Chromecast: how to configure the home screen or ambient mode with the content you want

Brian Adam - 0
If you have a Chromecast, you will have seen that by default it shows certain random images when we turn on the...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: the first overclock leaked online

Brian Adam - 0
Following the benchmarks of the GeForce RTX 3080, we return to talk about this video card due to its potential in terms of overclocking....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Filtered the specifications of the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5After the launch of the Google Pixel 4a, the company confirmed the future arrival of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. After filtering in detail the design of the Pixel 5, they have just met the specifications and features of both models. Unlike previous generations, 2020 will be a mid-range Pixel year, without finding any variant with Qualcomm’s 800 series processor.

So let’s get to know the characteristics and details of these Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, since there are fewer differences than you might think as indicated by the leaks, being in front of two mobiles with the same processor and a practically identical design.

The specifications of the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, revealed

Image 2020 08 24 08 40 05

As we have anticipated, this year we will not see a high-end Pixel. All the variants will be mid-range, with the Pixel 5 being the model with the most ambitious specifications, but with a heart that does not bet on maximum power. However the Pixel 5 won’t give up 90Hz or generous amounts of RAM. These are the leaked specs for this model.

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • 4,000mAh battery
  • 90Hz display
  • 12.2 megapixel dual camera (Sony IMX363) + 16 megapixel wide angle
  • 8 GB RAM
  • Rear fingerprint reader
  • No headphone jack
  • Plastic finish
The Pixel 4a 5G will be practically identical to the Pixel 5 at the spec level, with some cuts

Regarding the Pixel 4a 5G, it will be a practically identical model, saving that it will be something smaller and that it will give up some characteristics. However, it becomes a model as or more interesting than the Pixel 5 itself.

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • 3,800mAh battery
  • 60Hz display
  • 12.2 megapixel dual camera (Sony IMX363) + 16 megapixel wide angle
  • 6 GB RAM
  • Rear fingerprint reader
  • With headphone jack
  • Plastic finish

Basically At the hardware level, the main difference is the 90Hz and the 8 GB of RAM of the Pixel 5. This model has an extra 200mAh compared to the Pixel 4a 5G, but it also has a refresh rate that consumes more power. Regarding screen sizes, the information is diffuse. It is aimed at screens that are around 6 inches but, given the difference in sizes between the models (according to the leaked photos), nothing is clear.

What does seem definitive is the plastic design that we already saw with the Pixel 4a. This year there will be no glass or aluminum for these models. Nothing is known about the price yet, although starting at 399 euros for the Pixel 4, we can expect them to be between 500 and 600 euros.

Related Articles

Car Tech

Tesla superchargers are now slower in Europe, why?

Brian Adam - 0
The electric car manufacturer Tesla It is unrivaled in the industry. Whether it is for its Autopilot system, the most advanced in autonomous driving,...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp imposes a limit on sending animated stickers, do you know which one?

Brian Adam - 0
Animated stickers are one of the great novelties that WhatsApp has brought us in recent times, and which serves to give more joy to...
Read more
Android

Chromecast: how to configure the home screen or ambient mode with the content you want

Brian Adam - 0
If you have a Chromecast, you will have seen that by default it shows certain random images when we turn on the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©