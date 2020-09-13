Filtered the specifications of the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5

After the launch of the Google Pixel 4a, the company confirmed the future arrival of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. After filtering in detail the design of the Pixel 5, they have just met the specifications and features of both models. Unlike previous generations, 2020 will be a mid-range Pixel year, without finding any variant with Qualcomm’s 800 series processor.

So let’s get to know the characteristics and details of these Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, since there are fewer differences than you might think as indicated by the leaks, being in front of two mobiles with the same processor and a practically identical design.

The specifications of the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, revealed

As we have anticipated, this year we will not see a high-end Pixel. All the variants will be mid-range, with the Pixel 5 being the model with the most ambitious specifications, but with a heart that does not bet on maximum power. However the Pixel 5 won’t give up 90Hz or generous amounts of RAM. These are the leaked specs for this model.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

4,000mAh battery

90Hz display

12.2 megapixel dual camera (Sony IMX363) + 16 megapixel wide angle

8 GB RAM

Rear fingerprint reader

No headphone jack

Plastic finish

The Pixel 4a 5G will be practically identical to the Pixel 5 at the spec level, with some cuts

Regarding the Pixel 4a 5G, it will be a practically identical model, saving that it will be something smaller and that it will give up some characteristics. However, it becomes a model as or more interesting than the Pixel 5 itself.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

3,800mAh battery

60Hz display

12.2 megapixel dual camera (Sony IMX363) + 16 megapixel wide angle

6 GB RAM

Rear fingerprint reader

With headphone jack

Plastic finish

Basically At the hardware level, the main difference is the 90Hz and the 8 GB of RAM of the Pixel 5. This model has an extra 200mAh compared to the Pixel 4a 5G, but it also has a refresh rate that consumes more power. Regarding screen sizes, the information is diffuse. It is aimed at screens that are around 6 inches but, given the difference in sizes between the models (according to the leaked photos), nothing is clear.

What does seem definitive is the plastic design that we already saw with the Pixel 4a. This year there will be no glass or aluminum for these models. Nothing is known about the price yet, although starting at 399 euros for the Pixel 4, we can expect them to be between 500 and 600 euros.