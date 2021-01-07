Filtered the specifications of the Honor V40, a 5G beast with OLED screen and 120Hz

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

On November 17, 2020, Huawei sold its Honor sub-brand after being “under tremendous pressure.” Honor is currently in the hands of Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co so, technically, we are no longer talking about Huawei phones. However, the sale has not paralyzed the pace of launches planned by Honor, and the first specifications of one of its 5G mobiles for 2021 have already been leaked.

It’s about the Honor V40, belonging to the V family, medium-high range mobiles with quite competitive specifications and that, in cases such as the Honor V30, arrived in Spain.

120Hz and MediaTek on board

MediaTek’s expansion in 2020 was remarkable, and with its Dimensity on board dozens of devices. The Honor V40, according to the leaks, would also bet on a processor of the Chinese brand, in this case, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, one of its most powerful proposals to stand up to Qualcomm. Thanks to this processor, the Honor V40 will be a 5G device.

According to the filtration, the 120Hz OLED panel will arrive for this Honor V40, with Full HD + resolution

Apart from this processor, the leak indicates that this device will have a huge 6.72-inch panel with Full HD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the touch input response will be 300Hz, depending on the source. The arrival of 120Hz to Honor is great news and it is that devices of the highest range in its old house, such as the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, came on the market with 90Hz.

This panel and processor will be accompanied by a configuration of 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with an internal memory of 128 or 256 GB, in both cases UFS 2.1. Memory can be expanded by microSD cards. Regarding the cameras, a main sensor of between 50 and 64 megapixels is expected, accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and two 2 megapixel secondary cameras for macro and depth. The selfie camera is expected to be 32 + 16 megapixels, wide and ultra wide.

Lastly, the leak points to a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging. Similarly, it is expected 44W wireless charging. At the moment, there is no news about the possible price and availability of this model, although last year we were able to test the previous version at the end of January.

Via | MySmartPrice