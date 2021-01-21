MobileAndroidTech News

Filtered the specifications of the Nokia 1.4, the entry range of HMD below 100 euros

By Brian Adam
0
0
Filtered the specifications of the Nokia 1.4, the entry range of HMD below 100 euros
Filtered The Specifications Of The Nokia 1.4, The Entry Range

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Filtered the specifications of the Nokia 1.4, the entry range of HMD below 100 euros

The specifications of the Nokia 1.4 have been almost completely leaked. It will be an entry range with a price of less than 100 euros, according to the information disclosed. The terminal will be the successor to the Nokia 1.3, a terminal that came with Android GO and a price of 79 euros in Spain, designed mainly for basic use.

As we read in GSMarena, there will be relevant changes at the hardware level in this Nokia 1.4, a model also oriented to the entry range, but with a somewhat more ambitious configuration compared to what we saw the last generation.

This will be the Nokia 1.4, according to leaks

Gsmarena 002

The Nokia 1.4, according to the leaked information, will have a 6.51-inch HD + LCD panel, a big leap in screen diagonal level compared to the 5.71-inch of the previous generation. The memory configuration remains, with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory, something that indicates that the terminal will come from the hand of Android GO, the reduced version of the Google operating system.

The processor of this Nokia 1.4 is still unknown, but being an Android mobile, it will be an entry platform

Along with this humble configuration will come a 4,000mAh battery that will power a quad-core processor, at a maximum frequency of 1.3GHz, still unknown. As extras, It will have a headphone jack, fingerprint reader and microSD card slot.

Nokia 14 Nokia 1.3.

At the photographic level, it will have, according to the filtration, an 8-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera will be 5 megapixels. Last year there was only one rear cameraAlthough it remains to be seen what the secondary 2-megapixel sensor brings.

On the launch of the Nokia 1.4 there is still no news, but its price is expected to be below 100 euros, being an entry proposal for a basic use.

Via | GSMarena

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

First 90Hz OLED displays for laptops arrive this year: Samsung announces mass production

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung Display has announced its plans to mass produce the First 90Hz OLED Panel for Laptops. Most models incorporate 60 Hz...
Read more
Tech News

A breathtaking video shows us the eruption of the largest volcano in Europe: Etna

Brian Adam - 0
An amazing new video shows us the moment when Etna, the largest volcano in Europe, began to erupt hot lava from the summit of...
Read more
Tech News

Guide to the strangest stars of our Universe

Brian Adam - 0
There are many celestial bodies within our Universe and many of these are really strange ... Others, however, are even more unique and bizarre. The...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©