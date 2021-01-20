Filtered the specifications of the Realme X9 Pro and Race 9 Pro: 160Hz, 125W and a lot of power on board

- Advertisement -

It’s really working me in two new devices for the high-end in 2021. Both are first-line proposals, very ambitious in hardware and, as EuroXlivehas learned, These two new devices will be the Realme X9 Pro and the Realme Race Pro.

On the Realme Race Pro the processor had already leaked, while the X9 Pro was, until today, a complete stranger. The specs for both have been revealed, so let’s take a look at them.

MediaTek for one, Qualcomm for the other

According to the photograph that EuroXlivehas had access to, the Realme X9 Pro will be one of these two new high-end devices. Inside it will carry the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, a processor that has not yet been launched and that will be the main workhorse of the Chinese company. It will have eight cores, one of them Cortex-A78 at 3.0GHz, another three Cortex-A78 at 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz for low-power tasks.

The panel of this Realme X9 Pro will be 6.4 inches, with OLED technology and Full HD + resolution. The refresh rate will be 120Hz, the touch input is still unknown, which is also expected to be quite high. It will be accompanied by 128 and 256 GB, depending on the version, as well as a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charge.

Ambitious configuration for the cameras, with a main sensor of 108 megapixels and two other sensors of 13 megapixels, of which an ultra wide angle and telephoto lens is assumed, given the resolutions. It will arrive with Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0, sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

Snapdragon 888, 2K 160Hz OLED panel and 125W fast charge: the Realme Race Pro looks spectacular at the hardware level

Regarding the Realme Race Pro, according to the information we have had access to, it will have a Snapdragon 888, a Qualcomm processor that bets on the X1 core, in addition to the Cortex-A78 and A55. The panel of this model grows to 6.8 inches, has OLED technology and, strikingly, a refresh rate of 160Hz, one of the highest views to date.

The memory configuration of this model starts from 128 GB to go up to 256 or 512 GB, accompanied by a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charge. The cameras in this case are 64 + 13 + 13 megapixels, so the two secondary sensors of the X9 Pro and a smaller main sensor are expected. This Realme Race Pro is also expected for the beginning of this 2021.