Filtered the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung’s “photographic” smartphone

Yesterday we reported that, according to leaks, a new Samsung Galaxy F family is expected by the end of September. A series of phones focused mainly on photography, although their specifications were unknown. The Google command console has revealed the first member of this family, the SM-F415F, which will probably arrive under the name of Samsung Galaxy F41.

This is a mid-entry range very similar to members of Samsung’s M series. A proposal that, on paper, should be economic and that has not yet revealed the secret of why or how it focuses on the photographic section.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 can be seen in the Google command console

The first mobile of the Samsung F series, as seen in the Google console, is the Samsung Galaxy F41. It is a device with the Exynos 9611, a processor with 4 A73 cores and another four A53 cores. At the graphic processing unit level, we find the Mali G72. It is a mid-range proposal, focused on mobiles that move in the range of 200 euros.

The Galaxy F41 is expected to have a Super AMOLED screen with Always On Display, in addition to Full HD + resolution

In addition to this processor, the F41 will come with 6 GB of RAM and a Full HD + panel (most likely Super AMOLED) with a small drop notch on the top. In addition to this, you will have a headphone jack, USB-C port, and stereo speakers, in addition to rear fingerprint reader. One UI 2.0 could not be missing running under Android 10, a version below the layer mounted by the company’s high-end.

It is also expected a triple camera setup in this Samsung Galaxy F41, although there are no details about the sensors that it will include. Probably we have a 64 or 48 megapixel sensor accompanied by wide angle and macro / depth, as is customary in this type of range.

Via | 91Mobiles