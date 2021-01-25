Filtered the specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro: the best Qualcomm processor, 2K screen and 108 megapixels

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro will be one of the most outstanding high-end of the Chinese company, following the trajectory of recent years. The specifications of this model have been leaked in a supposed capture taken from the K40 Pro, revealing top-of-the-line hardware in this model.

Among its specifications, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and a large 2K screen. So let’s review what has been leaked, since the K40 Pro has ballots to arrive under the POCO brand to our country.

A giant panel and 108 megapixel camera

The Redmi K40 Pro, according to the leaked image, will have a gigantic 6.81-inch panel with 2K resolution. The leak does not refer to the type of screen (OLED or IPS) or the rate of cool, but it would not be surprising, given the power of the processor and its range, find a refresh rate of 120Hz or higher. The processor will be the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful bet for the high-end.

The memory configuration will be up to 12 + 512 GB, all powered by a generous 5,000mAh battery

This processor will be accompanied by configurations of up to 12 + 512 GB of RAM, although it is foreseeable that there will be more humble configurations, which start from a lower RAM and internal memory. Be that as it may, It seems that in processor and memory Xiaomi will go with everything. The battery to power this set will be 5,000mAh according to the leak, without details on its fast charging technology. The terminal will come from the hand of MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Regarding the camera, it is expected a 108 megapixel main sensor, maximum resolution for a Xiaomi with three other sensors of 20, 15 and 5 megapixels. From the resolutions, a telephoto, ultra-wide angle and macro / depth sensor can be expected, although the camera types are not confirmed yet.

Via | MIUI 12 updates