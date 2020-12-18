Tech NewsApps

Final Cut Pro has been updated with new options

By Brian Adam



Final Cut Pro has been updated with new options

Brian Adam - 0
Final Cut Pro has been updated with new export options. What is the software more professional Apple for video editing it was updated...
Final Cut Pro has been updated with new export options. What is the software more professional Apple for video editing it was updated last Monday with new export options focused on social networks.

It is true that today video editing software, like photo editing, has a wide range of possibilities. Premiere, Filmora and Davinci Resolve are three of the softwares that greater competition makes Final Cut Pro. But it is also true that on many occasions, when you learn a program, it is very difficult for you to change to a new one. They are very large programs with a very slow learning curve.

Final Cut Pro allows direct export for YouTube and Facebook

And also Apple, which has always been focused on the professional image and sound sectors, lately is doing its job well. In fact Final Cut Pro has once again become one of the video editors most powerful on the market. It has regained some presence in the face of Adobe Premiere, which seemed to be the only video editor.

And taking into account that social networks are becoming more and more important in today’s world, Final Cut Pro has been updated thinking about the new needs of users when sharing their videos. The update assumes that Final Cut allows export specifically for YouTube and Facebook. Apple, once again, making life easier for users.

iMovie, Clips and Compressor have also benefited from the Final Cut Pro update

In this way, videos compatible with both platforms are automatically created. The only thing that the user will have to do is choose resolution, compression and subtitles of the video you want to export.

But the best of all is that if you are not a professional fitter and use iMovie, Clips or Compressor You will also benefit from this new export option to YouTube and Facebook. So if you haven’t skipped the update yet, look it up, as it will make your life a little easier if you’re a Youtuber.

