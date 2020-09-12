Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Review: Hunting for Myrrh

A complicated story that between Final Fantasy is Nintendo: a relationship abruptly interrupted at the dawn of the 3D era but never completely broken. Few people remember that, almost a decade after the brand’s last incarnation on a Big N platform (in 2003), Square Enix gave birth to Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, a spin-off that was inspired by the atmospheres of the first chapters and then took a heavy distance in terms of gameplay and playful structure.

Today, almost twenty years after the original publication, the Japanese house has decided to recover the title by re-proposing it in a remastered version, which brings with it some news while dragging along some old problems. In short, after replaying it we can finally have our say on Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered: an operation, unfortunately, not fully successful, net of the publisher’s willingness to bring back a precious rib of its most important franchise.

The strength of a Crystal

In a now distant time, the Earth was hit by a serious cataclysm: an alien parasite landed on the planet following a meteor shower, altering our beautiful ecosystem and poisoning it with a blanket called Miasma, lethal to all living beings. For a thousand years now, the last (and only) hope for humanity resides in the Crystals, myriads of fragments of the Great Crystal from which the original Miasma was generated: these tools are able to infuse a beneficial air into the atmosphere, which allows those in its range to breathe regularly without being infected by the blanket. However, for this to be possible, the Crystals must be recharged annually thanks to a substance called “myrrh“, produced by some particular trees that periodically secrete a single, tiny drop of this saving liquid. Not everyone, however, is capable of supporting such an undertaking: here the task, since time immemorial, has been up to brave adventurers, who are gather every year in caravans to embark on a journey fraught with dangers and difficulties.

Here is what the “Crystal Chronicles” are according to Square-Enix: a travel story, which leads the protagonist to set out on an adventure to give new life to his land. The hero of this epic can be created by the player by choosing from different archetypes, each characterized by a narrative background and a unique fighting style, including warriors with sword, wizards, archers and so on.

Unfortunately, however, the narrative framework of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles – now as then – already exhausts much of its potential. On the other hand, in 2003 the development team immediately made clear the first big difference between Crystal Chronicles and the main series, linked to the choice of giving up one of the trademarks of the brand (a powerful narrative and an experience focused on the single player ) to propose an adventure with a less solid and linear writing, enriched with a strong multiplayer component. In addition, the game totally abandons the pure J-RPG mechanics, eliminating the turn-based combat and orienting the entire experience towards the rails of a basic action RPG which, as we will see later, unfortunately presents several problems.

A not very incisive action RPG

Between somewhat sketchy characters (among which the dull characterization of the protagonists cannot stand out) and forgettable supporting actors, the story is certainly not the spearhead of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered, but neither is its game structure. Users can move along a series of globes on which the most important places of the main map are marked, and to a large extent the path of our adventurer will lead us to explore huge dungeons in which to face the double threat represented by the Miasma and by the monsters that populate each location.

The point is that already in 2003 Crystal Chronicles presented itself as a minor project and not particularly rich in content, as well as afflicted by a certain playful poverty. The adventure immediately takes the tones of an extremely modest action RPG, which somehow emulates the characteristics and the isometric view of the old Zelda.

Even the control system is certainly not the maximum complexity: much of the combat system is reduced to the simple press of a button, which depending on the command set thanks to a small contextual menu (vaguely similar to that of the most recent Final Fantasy or Kingdom Hearts) can trigger offensive, defensive or spell-using actions. Unfortunately the title doesn’t shine in its action moments, since the management of the blows is revealed from the outset anything but satisfying.

To the low-level animations, on which we would have appreciated a much more thorough finishing work, we also add the hook mode to launch the spells, which essentially will ask you to hold down the command used for the attack and to place a cursor not particularly accurate on moving enemies to inflict the Fire or Blizzard on duty. As you can easily guess, however, the “woodiness” of the combat system makes its weight even more felt especially during boss fights. To make the play more fascinating, however, two rather peculiar mechanics intervene: the first concerns the management of one’s own Crystal in relation to the mists of Miasma present in the game world. Our hero must always carry the Crystal with him to avoid being swallowed by the poisonous blankets, and for this it will be necessary to manually transport the artifact through all the dungeons of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles. If in multiplayer it must necessarily be a member of the party to take on this burden, largely sacrificing support in combat or exploration, in singleplayer mode a moogle will intervene to shoulder this burden.

You can therefore totally entrust the transport of the Crystal to the creatures, but your range of action will still be limited based on the amount of Myrrh available: outside the “saving circle”, your avatar will be poisoned by the Miasma. The other feature consists of a sort of “crafting“linked to spells: through the pause menu it is possible to access your inventory and, by combining two spells, create a third unpublished anathema.

By combining Fire and Blizzard, for example, we created Antima, and by doing so you can enrich your range of spells to give battles a little more verve. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, however, presents additional fragility from a structural point of view, which paradoxically mark a step back from the original 2003 version: the title was born to be a purely multiplayer experience, obviously locally, thanks to the possibility of connecting up to 4 Game Boy Advance to your GameCube and playing with friends.

The way in which the title tries today to recover the choral soul of the classic, by necessarily responding to the rules of modern co-op, presents interesting but not very functional ideas, given that the remaster proposed today by Square-Enix seems to put multiplayer in second place. slow compared to a single experience that appears too thin.

The co-op takes place online, both with three other friends selected from your list, and with random players via matchmaking. Played in cooperative, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles manages to smooth out most of its critical issues, balancing the intricacy of the experience with fun gameplay when faced in 4. The development team has also worked quite well on its online infrastructure: co-op is totally cross-platform and allows players on PS4, Switch and mobile devices to take part in shared sessions.

Square-Enix also posted a Lite version of the title – totally free – which grants users access to the first three dungeons of the adventure, and even the multiplayer sessions of players in possession of the complete package. All this, if we also consider the competitive price of the Remaster (just 30 euros on digital stores), helps to create an inclusive and theoretically barrier-free experience.

The point is that the same online mode has some contradictions that distort the product, making it a hybrid that is not easy to place: the game servers, first of all, do not always turn out to be completely stable, but the most serious lack mainly concerns the quest system. multiplayer. Basically, Completion of a dungeon will be assigned exclusively to the Squad Leader: the other three users, even if they have a full version of the game, will only get an Accessory assigned by the final boss as a reward.

In a very classic and extremely basic system like that of Crystal Chronicles, in which there is no role progression but only a system of bonuses and permanent upgrades thanks to the objects dropped by the enemies at the end of the level, obtaining the completely of a Dungeon becomes nothing short of essential for the user. Unfortunately, however, guest players will have to settle and roll up their sleeves in their single game: the single player experience, compared to the game 17 years ago, therefore becomes central and supplants the multiplayer one, since it will not necessarily be possible. for everyone to finish the campaign playing exclusively in cooperative (among other things, offline multiplayer is absent in the Crystal Chronicles Remastered).

So many good intentions, in short, packaged in a remaster that even visually does not give particular flashes. The graphic update work has delivered higher quality models and a dignified resolution into the hands of the public, with slightly cleaner textures and able to enhance just enough a graceful art design and in line with the fairytale atmospheres of the first chapters of the saga. Furthermore, whether you choose to play Crystal Chronicles on PS4 or Nintendo Switch, the technical performance of the product will remain almost identical. securely locked at 30 fps on both platforms. A good graphic component that, however, does not particularly affect a structurally uncertain and all too obsolete production.