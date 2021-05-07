Finally: Netflix drops the first trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown takes on the role of beloved (and dreaded) Eleven for the new season. Her buddies Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Pink and Noah Schnapp are also back. Winona Ryder, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Kerry and Maya Hawk will reprise the adult roles. Little is yet clear about the fate of David Harbor, who plays Jim Hopper. In the last episode of the previous season, it seemed that he was no longer alive – but is he?