Finally: Netflix drops the first trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things

The corona virus threw a spanner in the works for the shooting of Stranger Things , but the Netflix series now finally comes with images from the fourth season. As fans have long known, Eleven is a kid of the lab. Her time as a guinea pig gave her super powers, which came in handy later when the town of Hawkins was harassed by the Mind Flayer and she had to rescue her friends Mike, Will, Lucas and Dustin. In the new trailer, however, we go back in time to the period when Eleven was in the lab and her ‘Daddy’ addresses her: