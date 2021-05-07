Finally: Netflix drops the first trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things

We’re almost diving back into the lab! Stranger Things has shared the first teaser of the highly anticipated fourth season, which is all about Eleven’s time in a bizarre hospital.

The corona virus threw a spanner in the works for the shooting of Stranger Things , but the Netflix series now finally comes with images from the fourth season. As fans have long known, Eleven is a kid of the lab. Her time as a guinea pig gave her super powers, which came in handy later when the town of Hawkins was harassed by the Mind Flayer and she had to rescue her friends Mike, Will, Lucas and Dustin. In the new trailer, however, we go back in time to the period when Eleven was in the lab and her ‘Daddy’ addresses her:

Millie Bobby Brown takes on the role of beloved (and dreaded) Eleven for the new season. Her buddies Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Pink and Noah Schnapp are also back. Winona Ryder, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Kerry and Maya Hawk will reprise the adult roles. Little is yet clear about the fate of David Harbor, who plays Jim Hopper. In the last episode of the previous season, it seemed that he was no longer alive – but is he?

