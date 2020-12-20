Tech News

Find My Font, an app to identify fonts from Android

By Brian Adam
0
0
2020 12 19 18 32 17.jpg
2020 12 19 18 32 17.jpg

Must Read

Apple

TikTok partners with Apple Music and offers four months of …

Brian Adam - 0
Shazam recently announced that it will give users up to five months of free access to Apple Music. Now the popular application that...
Read more
Tech News

Find My Font, an app to identify fonts from Android

Brian Adam - 0
Fonts represent a very important factor in any project that involves the use of letters for any purpose. So, we must...
Read more
Tech News

Addmin, an app to organize all your documents easily

Brian Adam - 0
We live in an age where we are looking for ways to consume as little paper as possible. Both in terms...
Read more
Tech News

Learn about all the research tasks of the event “Mr. Mime Galar ”from Pokémon GO

Brian Adam - 0
Do you keep playing Pokemon go to reach Level 50? Look at the surprises of the weekend. Well, the video game...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Fonts represent a very important factor in any project that involves the use of letters for any purpose. So, we must take the time to study which one would best suit what we want. However, we may like some typeface that we have seen somewhere. We have the problem when it comes to identifying the sources and therefore we will present you a very useful app.

Its name is Find My Font and it is an application that uses your Android camera to identify any type of font.

Use your camera to identify sources

Smartphone cameras have become tools with uses beyond taking pictures. At this time we can have dozens of applications that use it to scan, translate and for processes related to Augmented Reality. For this reason, an application with the functionality that Find My Font offers is not at all strange.

Through this application you will have the possibility to identify sources in a matter of seconds, just by following a process similar to taking a photo. In addition, it should be noted that it is an application that you can install and obtain for free.

The application has two ways to identify sources, through the camera and through a photograph. When you open the app, both options will be presented, if you choose through the camera you will only have to focus on the font in question and take a photo. Then, you will go to the process of trimming the excesses of the photo so that the app then recognizes the font.

If you do it through a photo, you will only have to trim the excess and in the next step, the app will recognize the font. In this way, you can go wherever you want and take with you a tool capable of identifying sources, a very useful function for those who frequently work with them.

For get It, follow this link.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

TikTok partners with Apple Music and offers four months of …

Brian Adam - 0
Shazam recently announced that it will give users up to five months of free access to Apple Music. Now the popular application that...
Read more
Tech News

Addmin, an app to organize all your documents easily

Brian Adam - 0
We live in an age where we are looking for ways to consume as little paper as possible. Both in terms...
Read more
Tech News

Learn about all the research tasks of the event “Mr. Mime Galar ”from Pokémon GO

Brian Adam - 0
Do you keep playing Pokemon go to reach Level 50? Look at the surprises of the weekend. Well, the video game...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©