Find My Font, an app to identify fonts from Android

Fonts represent a very important factor in any project that involves the use of letters for any purpose. So, we must take the time to study which one would best suit what we want. However, we may like some typeface that we have seen somewhere. We have the problem when it comes to identifying the sources and therefore we will present you a very useful app.

Its name is Find My Font and it is an application that uses your Android camera to identify any type of font.

Use your camera to identify sources

Smartphone cameras have become tools with uses beyond taking pictures. At this time we can have dozens of applications that use it to scan, translate and for processes related to Augmented Reality. For this reason, an application with the functionality that Find My Font offers is not at all strange.

Through this application you will have the possibility to identify sources in a matter of seconds, just by following a process similar to taking a photo. In addition, it should be noted that it is an application that you can install and obtain for free.

The application has two ways to identify sources, through the camera and through a photograph. When you open the app, both options will be presented, if you choose through the camera you will only have to focus on the font in question and take a photo. Then, you will go to the process of trimming the excesses of the photo so that the app then recognizes the font.

If you do it through a photo, you will only have to trim the excess and in the next step, the app will recognize the font. In this way, you can go wherever you want and take with you a tool capable of identifying sources, a very useful function for those who frequently work with them.

For get It, follow this link.

