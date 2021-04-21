Find offers with Google Chrome and without installing anything: the browser now warns of price drops

- Advertisement -

With version 90 of Google Chrome, which is already in the stable channel, it is possible to keep track of the open tabs on the mobile to know if your products have dropped in price. It is activated from a flag and is now available in Google Chrome for Android.

Finding deals is not only recommended for those who want to save a bit of money on the items they need, it has also become almost a ‘national sport’. Given the enormous competition from online stores, it is common to run into price drops almost overnight. To search for such downloads there are extensions for Google Chrome on the desktop; and Chrome itself is testing a tool to track prices on mobile.

Open the products in different tabs and Chrome will notify you if they drop in price

The new price monitoring is in the code of version 90 of Google Chrome, a version that can already be downloaded from the Play Store in its stable format. Yes indeed, the tool remains in testing; so it is essential to carry out a step to have it: activate it by means of a flag.

The ‘Price tracking‘is a new feature of grouped tabs. Chrome will perform a check of the products loaded in the browser to contrast the current price with the one saved in the tab; This process is done in the background; as the price drop is detected Google Chrome alerts the user with a notification.

To activate the new ‘Price Tracking’ you must do the following:

Make sure your Google Chrome is updated to the latest version of the Play Store.

Open it and write the URL in the address box ‘ chrome: // flags / # enable-tab-grid-layout ‘. Hit enter.

‘. Hit enter. The experimental functions menu will open. Now you have to click on the drop-down of the flag pointed out and choose ‘Enables price notifications‘.

Restart Google Chrome twice for the change to take effect.

Load the products you want to monitor in different tabs of Google Chrome.

Access the group of tabs, click on the three menu points (top right) and choose ‘ Track prices ‘.

‘. Make sure the option ‘Track prices in tabs‘and that you have active notifications of’ Alerts for price drop ‘.

From this moment your Google Chrome should show you a notification if the products that are in the open tabs fall in price. It is assumed that this function consumes some battery since the app must occasionally consult the cached tabs, but surely it does not need too many resources.

This method does not seem to replace the apps and extensions specialized in the search and location of bargains. However, it is curious that Google has included the tool directly in the mobile browser. Now you just have to wait to see how it works.

Via | Android Police