Find out how much free space you have left in Google Photos and how long it will take you

The news of the end of unlimited storage for Google Photos has caused more than one to panic. Not for less, considering that this tool was supported by many users with little storage on their devices. In addition, an advertisement like that raises doubts regarding the photos, videos and backups that we already have stored. The important thing is that nothing we save until June 1, 2021 will be part of these measures. However, we will show you a website that will help you know how much free space you have left in Google Photos.

It is a small informative section created by Google, which performs a calculation on the amount of space that we will have available by June 1, 2021.

Check the free space you have left in Google Photos

What will happen from June 1 of next year is that the space we consume in Google Photos will be discounted from the free 15GB offered by Google. This means that if we have many files in Drive, we will probably exceed the free space we have with Google Photos content. Although this is something that will take effect for next year, it is necessary to check how much space we are to know if we should delete some elements.

To support us with this task, Google has generated a simple page that calculates what we want to know. In this way, it will only be enough to enter to know how much space we would have left when the measure takes effect and how long we could fill it. To achieve this, their calculations are based on the number of files we store and our frequency of use. From this, it gives us an estimate of time that will serve to be attentive to our consumption of space.

If you use Google Drive storage a lot or accumulate many emails, this tool will come in handy to know the status of your space. To get the information, follow this link.

