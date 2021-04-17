Find out if your music tracks have been used without permission with BeatLock

- Advertisement -

Although at the beginning it was a complicated relationship, at the moment, the internet has managed to boost the music business a lot. It is something that is evident with the number of platforms available where musicians can monetize their works. However, creators also risk their work being hacked. Therefore, we will present you with a platform where you can find out if your tracks were used without permission.

Its name is BeatLock and it will be enough to upload the instrumental or paste the Beatstar link to find out if it has been used on digital platforms.

Have your tracks been used without permission? Find out!

The Internet has managed to boost the music business in many ways, music platforms, video and even websites to market tracks. The latter are very important because through them, singers can find perfect rhythms for their songs. However, it is also possible that the demos uploaded as a sample, be used in complete songs and uploaded to the different platforms.

This is usually quite annoying for the authors of the instrumentals and therefore BeatLock appears. With this completely free service, you will be able to find out if your tracks have been used without permission on digital platforms. In this way, you can track who is using it to buy the rights to the work or to report its use.

The use of BeatLock does not require registration processes, once you log in, you can start tracking your instrumentals. To achieve this, you will have a bar available where you can paste the Beat-Stars link. If you don’t have your instruments on this website, no problem, click on the “Browse” button and you will be able to select it from your computer.

Then, the analysis will begin and after a few seconds you will have the result indicating whether the tracks have been used without permission or not.

BeatLock is a great service that seeks to help music creators protect their work.

To prove it, follow this link.

