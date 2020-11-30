Find out when the new map, Airship, will arrive in Among Us

Do you want to play it right now? Well, there is already a date for your arrival. Among us it can win several awards as the best strategy video game in the coming months. And, after its success in downloads in October, the application is about to receive its last update of the year and, with it, the premiere of its new map called AirShip.

After InnerSloth will post on Twitter what this new map that has been taken from the Henry Stickmin game will look like, many people are already waiting to get the new version of Among us . Do you know when it can arrive?

There is now a lot of speculation about a map landing date AirShip. Even, there are only counting the days to be able to play inside it.

According to the portal Screent rant mentioned that the new map could arrive on December 10, the date on which the Game Awards 2020 , event where Among us is nominated for Best Mobile Video Game and Best Multiplayer Video Game.

ok ok ok ok ok ok ok in case you missed it, we were nominated for 2 categories for #TheGameAwards !!! (wowwowowow) for once we do want you to vote for us 🙏 🏆 best mobile game: https://t.co/maQ8CEfsyr

🏆 best multiplayer: https://t.co/E6s4QYfE90 thank u! have good day pic.twitter.com/jKYkz34Qq5 – Among Us ✨ weekend! dont let me reply (@AmongUsGame) November 21, 2020

If you want to get the new Among Us map before your friends, this may be released first in beta. To become a tester you must use these steps:

