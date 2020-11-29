Find out who has muted a WhatsApp group with these steps

WhatsApp It continues to be the most downloaded fast messaging application in the world, despite the fact that some countries have restricted it for its security. Despite the lack of some tools that its closest competitor has, Telegram, there are some tricks that very few know.

While in WhatsApp You can send photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers, among other types of multimedia content, it also serves to get you out of trouble, for example, when sending word or PDF documents.

Did you know that there is an option to find out if someone has muted a group? Well, yes there is and you must be very attentive to discover it.

For this it is not necessary to have to download a third-party application that ends up breaking the security of WhatsApp . Even many of these tend to steal your information or personal data without you knowing. To be able to do this trick you must do the following: