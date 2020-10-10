Fine sensors developed by butterflies and toy drones

Latest newsTop Stories

By Brian Adam
US experts have developed a 90 mg sensor that can be dropped by flying insects and butterflies. Photo: University of Washington
Brian Adam
Washington: Scientists at the University of Washington have created extremely small and lightweight drones for various purposes that can be dropped into the atmosphere by placing them on any kite, butterfly and flying insect or toy drone. These sensors can be used for environmental research and scientific investigation.

Such sensors can be used to detect air pollution and other issues. To drop a sensor by a worm or a drone, it must be very light and effective. That is why these sensors weigh between 90 and 100 mg.

The second challenge is that it is important to give a ‘drop’ instruction to drop the sensor at a specific time. The third problem is that it is important to keep the sensor safe after it falls so that it can collect data while working for a set period of time.

With all these things in mind, the sensor has gone through all the necessary steps. As far as the sensor is concerned, its weight is equal to one tenth of a jelly-filled bean. That’s why it can be placed on small drones or insects.

The sensor is pressed with a magnetic pin and coil. A message is sent from Blue Tooth to bring it down. With the wireless guide, a light current runs through the coil and the pin opens, while the magnetic field pushes the sensor out and separates it from the drone or worm.

To protect it from falling to the ground, the battery is mounted on one side, allowing the sensor to rotate slowly and reduce its speed to 18 kilometers per hour. Experimentally, it was dropped from a height of 72 feet and was unharmed.

This sensor can note temperature, humidity and other environmental effects and all data can be received up to a distance of one kilometer and the battery is enough to run the sensor for two and a half years.

It was shot down by a very small toy drone that was about 28 millimeters in size. The sensor was then placed on large kites, which can be seen in the video. This way you can hold dozens of sensors in your hand. This technology is enough to scatter many sensors in one place.

On the other hand, experts have questioned the various uses of these sensors, whether they could fall to the ground and harm the natural environment, or how it would work in practice. That’s why experts are working on it and they want to find answers to these questions.

