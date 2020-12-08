Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light Review: the origins

Today Fire Emblem is part of that string of names that embellishes the catalog of Nintendo first party titles, thanks to a solid fanbase and a full-blown appreciation. The Intelligent System strategic fantasy, however, has struggled much more than other incarnations to establish itself in the West (to learn more about the latest game in the series, we refer you to our review of Fire Emblem Three Houses).

The saga, in fact, crossed the borders of the Rising Sun only in 2003 with Fire Emblem: Rekka no Ken (later simply Fire Emblem) on Gameboy Advance, 13 years and 6 titles later. On the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary, Nintendo also distributes in Italy on Switch Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light, the progenitor that in Japan saw the light on NES in 1990 and was never proposed in the West in full version. The operation follows the traits of fidelity, showing a clear bibliographic intent, and unfortunately it is not free from critical issues that sound less and less new to us among the shores of the Kyoto company.

Stimulating, but “old”

The adventure of the famous Prince Marth shows us quite clearly that the hybridization between the strategy on the chessboard and the turn-based combat system, herald of the entire saga, has even the comparison with the years has largely exceeded. From the point of view of the playful setting, Shadow Dragon is able to satisfy even today. The sequence of maps is the glue to a narrative already able to reveal its epic emphasis. The conformation of the land, the diversification of the units, the considerable variety in the types of weapons and skills open a range of possibilities and noteworthy variables, especially if contextualized in time. Everything is functional to create a stimulating and fulfilling experience, which, however, collides with a less intuitive and aged management of progression in battle much worse. The structure of the game environments hides from the player important elements, sometimes essential to unhinge the enemy from the defended fortress and to continue the adventure.

The mechanics of managing weapons or acquiring new pieces, for example, are linked to the interaction with specific places that must be reached by spending movements and turns. While this design choice, a trademark of the saga, further increases the strategic rigor of the games, on the other hand it erects a wall in front of accessibility in a product that is also limited technically and in the interface.

We feel the absence of a prospect on the screen that clearly indicates the objective of the mission, or that shows us some information about the enemy pieces and their spectrum of movement. Touched today, that of Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light is an experience with two faces: one face shows the inspiration and effectiveness of a formula that has been able to cross the boundaries of success all over the world, and that knows how to entertain the patient and erudite player; the other shows us a specific set of mechanics that have suffered more than others from the weight of the years, and which in the absence of a philological movement could override the interest of many players.

The saga has also landed on mobile and here, for all interested, you will find our review of Fire Emblem Heroes.

A controversial operation

In its reminiscent spirit, the choice to bring the early days of the Fire Emblem franchise to life can only be appreciated and valued. The price, moreover, is low (5.99 euros) and the adventure is transposed hand in hand with the original experience, under the banner of fidelity and cultural dissemination. The title has been localized only in English in a rather predictable way due to its exit from the Japanese borders. Playing today to a production of 30 years ago, anchored to the logic of a different era at 360 degrees, is a delicate experience in all circumstances. These operations, therefore, must be seen and experienced with eyes and hearts that know how to go beyond the limits of time, and the angularity that sometimes ensues. We can therefore abandon ourselves, by virtue of discovery, knowledge or nostalgia to playful and technical limits to support operations of this entity. Yet, the desire to adopt a timed distribution perspective appears to us to be indefensible and ethically questionable, a perspective to which Nintendo is not new. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light it will in fact be available for purchase only until March, after which it will no longer be possible to obtain it in any way.

The news

Porting to Switch, it was said, is integral. However, a handful of technical / practical features have been included that we have already seen elsewhere in re-enactments of this type. There is the possibility of speed up (and even slow down) game speed, as well as eliminating combat animations to streamline the experience.

The rewind has been added to partially counterbalance the accessibility that is anything but pronounced. The latter will be very useful for correcting critical moves, which could force you to replay the entire battle. Finally, the possibility of creating an instant save point was introduced, also useful to avoid the loss of precious tens of minutes of gameplay in the face of a handful of poorly calculated moves. For purists, from the options you can then set the format to 4: 3, which brings the proportions back to the visual canons of the original experience.