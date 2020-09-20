MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleLatest news

Firefox for Android is completely renewed with new interface and GeckoView engine and limited support for plugins

By Brian Adam
Firefox for Android is completely renewed with new interface and GeckoView engine and limited support for plugins

Brian Adam
The Android version of Mozilla Firefox makes a huge leap in version: it is updated from Firefox 68 directly to Firefox 79. After almost a year without updating, the stable version is finally modernized becoming based on Phoenix, which after going through the previous versions and beta is ready to reach everyone on Google Play.

This new Firefox is based on completely new code and, according to its creators, achieves better performance and one of the more radical redesigns of its mobile version, with the address bar at the bottom, privacy improvements and dark mode.

Firefox for Android is modernized

The long-awaited renewal of Firefox is here for everyone, without the need to install beta versions. Stable Firefox adopts the Firefox Fenix ​​code based on the new GeckoView engine and with performance, privacy and usability improvements. If you were using a previous version of Firefox, you won’t see much difference, but compared to the stable version -which hasn’t been updated since July 2019- the changes are quite evident.

One of the most radical changes in Firefox 79 is the shift of the address bar and tools to the bottom. It is the default configuration, although if you want you can put it back on top from the customization options. Another new customization option is the choice between light or dark theme.

The interface of Firefox receives is also renewed, although most of the changes go inside, with improvements in the rendering engine, more privacy tools activated by default and better performance. Not all good news, however, and plugin support is very limited. If you use add-ons in Firefox, it may be better to stay on version 68 for a while longer, until compatibility is greater.

