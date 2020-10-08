Firenze Lanciare, a flying sports car that races through heaven and earth

In the heat of the electric revolution that we have had to live, and also of the technological revolution linked to mobile devices, many companies began to imagine what the future of air mobility would look like, with vehicles capable of crossing the sky and the roads with the same ease, but that promised us to move through the cities avoiding traffic jams in those complicated rush hours.

Firenze Lanciare.

And the ways of facing this challenge of the aerocars, or aerotaxis, has been very different, especially if we look at the concept design presented by the Firenze Lanciare company, which has shown the world what the idea is of taking to the skies a concept of a sports car as spectacular as it is fast, which is capable of facing beasts like the Lamborghini Aventador, or the Ferrari 488 Pista itself.

A high-flying car … with style

This Firenze Lanciare is a car that when we use it on the road takes off its wings and is capable of performing like the best sports cars (electric) of the world. Its size exceeds seven meters long and weighs almost 2.5 tons: 2,494 kilos, which are moved with the force of a 750 kW and 1,000 horsepower engine. Thanks to these numbers, it is capable of reaching 100 kilometers per hour in just 2.5 seconds, 200 in 6 and 300 in just ten. To give you an idea, the Lamborghini Aventador achieves figures of 2.8, 8.3 and 20.6 for the same times and speeds.

Firenze Lanciare.

But that motor is only for road since When we are ready to fly, we must install the two wings so that we reach vertiginous speedsor thanks to its two fuel propulsion engines that it equips on both sides, and that you can see thanks to the two nozzles that run along the rear. If you think that it is capable of running only when we use it close to the ground, wait to know the figures in the air: aIt reaches 225 kilometers per hour during takeoff in just six seconds and later, when we have stabilized, it can exceed 800 km / h. at altitudes up to 17,000 feet. That is, about 5,100 meters.

This Firenze Lanciare It is capable of carrying four passengers and its price is, surely, the worst of all the news: between five and seven million dollars per vehicle, which makes it an aspirational target more than anything else. Of course, at the moment it seems that the prototypes continue to advance and have a serious obstacle on the horizon: certification by the US air authorities (FAA). A procedure that could cost the company a few billion dollars.